Liverpool midfielder Fabinho says there is no reason for him to leave the club for PSG in the January transfer window.

Reports in France have claimed that the Ligue 1 giants are interested in signing the former Monaco star next month following a testing first few months at Anfield.

Fabinho, who moved to Merseyside for a reported initial fee of £39million in July, has made only six starts under Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

However, the Brazil international, who started in the win over Everton at the weekend, appears to be more than happy to stay and fight for his place.

“I was told there was something in the press, but I never said I’d like to leave Liverpool,” he told UOL when asked about a potential move back to France.

“I knew I would need to have patience to wait for my moment. I’m happy at Liverpool. There is no reason for me to leave.”

Fabinho did not make his first league appearance until October but has made four starts in the Premier League in the last six weeks.

The 25-year-old claims that he never let himself get down over a lack of appearances, even though Klopp did not given him many clues as to why he was not playing.

He added: “He didn’t give me a lot of explanations but I talked in training so I wouldn’t be discouraged and to stay focused on my work, without letting my head drop.

“I knew it was a passing moment. I didn’t keep moaning and crying. I tried to work because I knew opportunities would come. Now I just want to increase my number of games.”

Klopp, meanwhile, says he is not concerned by Roberto Firmino’s drop off in form at Liverpool. Read the full story here…

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!