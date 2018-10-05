Liverpool star ready to take on world champion in chess match

Liverpool and England full-back and chess fan Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to take on the World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen in a landmark match this Monday.

The game comes a day after Liverpool’s crunch match against Manchester City and his 20th birthday. It’s been a busy week for the Scouse lad, he was nominated for Europe’s Golden Boy, played against Napoli in the Champions League, was included in Gareth Southgate’s England squad yesterday.

The keen chess player is swapping his boots for pawns by facing off against the World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen in a landmark chess game ahead of the World Chess Championship Match 2018. The match is being organised by global cybersecurity giants and the World Chess Championship partner, Kaspersky Lab.

The match, held in Manchester on 8th October, will see how the pacey full back can fare against Carlsen, the 27-year-old Chess Champion who has reigned supreme over the sport for over eight years.

