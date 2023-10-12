Joe Gomez has revealed that he came close to joining RB Leipzig ahead of Liverpool in the summer of 2015, but admits he ‘wasn’t ready’ for the switch.

The Merseyside club signed the 26-year-old from Charlton Athletic for £3.5m, beating a number of European and Premier League clubs to his signature.

Gomez has gone on to make 182 appearances for Liverpool. He has gone through spells of being one of their most important players, too, forming a solid centre-back partnership with Virgil van Dijk in the Red’s title-winning 2019/20 season.

Things could have played out very differently for Gomez, however. In an interview with Total Media Podcast, the defender revealed that he had an offer from RB Leipzig months before he joined Liverpool.

“In the January [of 2015], I went to Red Bull Leipzig. I had only played half a season [at Charlton], they were still in the Bundesliga 2.

“In hindsight, they are a great club but I wasn’t ready. I went with my mum, my dad and my missus wasn’t feeling it either. I knew I wasn’t ready, but the opportunity to go came up.

“If you play in Germany [today], the likelihood is you’re coming back. At the time, for me, there weren’t many examples of that yet. Maybe today I would be like, ‘wow, this is the way’.”

Gomez: I always had a ‘soft spot’ for Liverpool

After snubbing the chance to join RB Leipzig, Gomez was chased by several Premier League clubs. He explains why Liverpool was the only viable destination for him, despite Eddie Howe’s best efforts.

“In the summer, there was Liverpool, Bournemouth and Villa, those were the three main options,” Gomez added.

“They are just contrasting roots, at the time they [Bournemouth] had Eddie Howe, a great gaffer, and it was a big decision. I met Brendan and I always had a soft spot for Liverpool. As a club, it had a warmth to it. I met Brendan and he was a likeable person.”

Despite, as mentioned, going through periods of being a key player for Liverpool, Gomez has gradually fallen down the pecking order.

The English defender, who can play as a centre-back or as a full-back on either side, has made four starts in the Premier League so far this season.

Gomez is behind Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate in the pecking order, but will still play a big role for Liverpool this term.

