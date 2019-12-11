Liverpool winger Sadio Mane has apologised to RB Salzburg after helping his team progress to the knockout rounds of the Champions League at the expense of his former club.

Jurgen Klopp’s side got the better of Salzburg 2-0 away from home at Stadion Salzburg in Group E on Tuesday evening.

Mane played an important role in the match, as it was the Senegal international winger’s cross that Naby Keita headed home in the 57th minute to put the visiting team in the lead.

The 27-year-old had a very good game overall, as he took six shots of which two were on target, played three key passes, had a pass accuracy of 78.6%, won two headers, and took 73 touches.

Mane was on the books of Salzburg from 2012 until 2014 before he moved to Southampton, and he has been superb for Liverpool since he switched to the Merseyside club in 2016.

The 27-year-old was pleased with Liverpool progressing to the knockout rounds of the Champions League as Group E winners, and he has also apologised to Salzburg, who have dropped to the Europa League after finishing third.

“I think it was a really really tough game today,” Mane told BT Sport. “For sure we expected that and we were better in the second half. We create many chances and we scored. Naby scored a wonderful goal.

“I’m happy for him against his old club so that’s it. I think we deserved to win tonight and we are happy. It’s always nice to come back here because it’s where it all started for me.

“And I’m really grateful for this club and the fans and as well the people here. Sorry guys, but this is football and we have to do it.”

Liverpool, who won the Champions League last season, are back in action on Saturday when they take on Watford at Anfield in the Premier League.

The Reds are eight points clear of second-placed Leicester City at the top of the league table at the moment and will be strong favourites against Watford.

READ MORE – A reported Liverpool transfer target has responded to speculation.