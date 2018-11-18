Liverpool star Sadio Mane left in tears after shocking fan abuse

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane had to be helped off the pitch in tears after being booed by his own Senegal fans.

Mane was representing his country in their 1-0 African Cup of Nations qualifier victory against Equatorial Guinea, bu the Senegal fans were angry with the Reds star after he spurned a glorious chance to double his side’s lead.

He was booed for the rest of the game, and when the final whistle was blown he slumped to the ground inconsolable.

Local news reported that part of the reason for Mane’s tears were that he is well behind Liverpool team-mate Salah in the race for the African Nations Golden Ball.

Salah has scored four goals in three games in the tournament, while Mane is yet to get off the mark.

Sadio Mane breaks down in tears after win 😞: https://t.co/aF1AoL6JEf via @YouTube — skillsunleashed (@YT_Skills) November 18, 2018

Meanwhile, Mane’s brother hit out at Senegal fans for not supporting the attacker like the Egyptian fans do for Salah.

In an Instagram post, translated, he wrote: “It is rare to see a country dislike a star of his country like you do.

“All of Egypt back Salah whether or not he is playing well for the national team.

“Thousands of Egypt fans will support Salah, while Senegal fans will never support Kalidou Koulibaly or Sadio Mane, who is competing with Salah for the Golden Ball.

“He will continue to fight for you, continue to sacrifice himself and continue to give the maximum for Senegal and love and respect the national flag.

“One day you will realise, but it might be too late.”

He then added that his brother cried because “he wanted so much more”.

“Thousands of Egypt fans will support Salah, while Senegal fans will never support Kalidou Koulibaly or

“Sadio Mane, who is competing with Salah for the Golden Ball.

“He will continue to fight for you, continue to sacrifice himself and continue to give the maximum for Senegal and love and respect the national flag.

“One day you will realise, but it might be too late.”

Love Liverpool? Get the latest news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline by liking our dedicated page.