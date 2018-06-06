Liverpool star Salah makes promise to Egypt ahead of World Cup

Liverpool star Mo Salah has vowed to ‘fight to play from the beginning’ of the upcoming World Cup in Russia.

The Egypt international was forced off during the Champions League final in Kiev last month, with initial speculation suggesting he could miss a chunk of the World Cup.

However, the 25-year-old is now expected to be fit in time for Egypt’s opening group game against Uruguay on June 15.

“I will do my best to play from the beginning. I’m always saying that when you wear the jersey of the national team, it’s something different, for any player in the world,” Salah told Bleacher Report.

“You play for your own country with your feeling, your emotion. It’s different. You don’t play the same number of games for your country that you do for your club.

“And so it feels like you are really fighting for your country. It’s a different feeling.

“You know, the people in Egypt have just wanted to be back in the World Cup for so long that everyone is just happy we made it.

“That is good for us because there is no pressure. It is also good because the rest of the world looks at us like we aren’t supposed to be there, and that is also good for us.

“There is no pressure on the players. But if you ask me what we are saying to each other, as the players on the team, we are saying something different.

“We’ll fight for the first. It’s a fighting mentality.”

