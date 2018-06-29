Liverpool star Salah mobbed as address gets leaked on Facebook

Liverpool star Mo Salah met Egypt fans outside his house after his home address was leaked.

A report on Goal.com claims that the Egypt star “embraced a huge crowd of supporters that appeared outside his house” amid speculation he could retire from international football.

The Egyptian Football Association were forced to release a statement insisting that Salah has never discussed international retirement with them.

Speculation, not helped by a series of cryptic tweets from the Liverpool forward’s agent, has been growing the 26-year-old is set to quit his national team after their disappointing World Cup came to an end against Saudia Arabia on Monday.

Salah’s relationship with the EFA was strained leading up to the tournament with a sponsorship row taking focus away from preparations while he is reportedly disappointed at how he has been used for political gain by administrators.

The 26-year-old had his address leaked on Facebook, the report claims, and his street was quickly overrun by cars full of expectant fans.

Admirably, the former Roma star came out to meet supporters, taking pictures and signing autographs.

Crowds gather outside @MoSalah’s home in #Egypt after his address was leaked on Facebook . So what does he do? He comes out to greet people and sign autographs…

We are not worthy of #MoSalah pic.twitter.com/85tlob2bDB — shaimaa khalil BBC (@Shaimaakhalil) June 29, 2018

