Mohamed Salah has been named BBC African Footballer of the Year for 2018 – the second year in succession the Liverpool man has received the honour.

The Egypt star, pictured above receiving the award on Liverpool’s official website, has enjoyed a stunning year at Anfield, in which he was crowned PFA and Football Writers’ Player of the Year, having scored 44 goals in 52 games for Liverpool last season.

And after the 26-year-old beat Medhi Benatia, Kalidou Koulibaly, Sadio Mane and Thomas Partey to the prize, the Liverpool forward told BBC Sport: “It’s a great feeling to win again. I’m happy and I would like to win it also next year!

“There have been many good moments in 2018,” he added. “The game against Roma at Anfield [Champions League semi-final first leg] was unbelievable. I’m scoring goals and helping the team to get the points to be top of the league. That’s always a great feeling.”

But winning the award twice is not enough to satisfy Salah, who has clearly stated his intentions for 2019.

“[The aim is] to win something with the club so everyone is excited. “I try to push myself every day to help the team win something,” he added, underlining comments earlier this month.

The BBC received more than 650,000 votes this year – a record for the award.

The honour has, in the past, been won by the likes of Jay-Jay Okocha, Yaya Toure and Pierre-Emerick Aubamayeng.

