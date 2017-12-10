Liverpool star seeks compromise over dream summer move

Philippe Coutinho reportedly wants assurances from Liverpool that he will be allowed to join Barcelona next summer.

Anfield bosses rejected three bids for the Brazilian playmaker last summer, the final Barca offer being £114million.

But with the Catalan giants again expected to return for Coutinho next month, the 25-year-old wants a guarantee that he will be allowed to move to Spain once the summer window opens.

That compromise agreement would allow Coutinho to concentrate on Liverpool until the end of the season and then make the switch to La Liga, according to the report in the Sunday Mirror.

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.

Despite being made captain and scoring a hat-trick in the midweek Champions League thrashing of Spartak Moscow, Coutinho still has his heart set on a dream move to Barcelona.

Agreeing to a deal next summer would also allow Liverpool time to search for a suitable replacement.

Coutinho is also concerned that Barcelona won’t wait forever to land him and that they also have their eyes on other potential targets.