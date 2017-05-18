Liverpool star set for summer exit as Klopp seeks replacement

Liverpool star Alberto Moreno looks certain to head back to Spain this summer as Jurgen Klopp considers a defensive replacement.

Moreno has made 17 appearances for the Reds this season, while only two of those have been Premier League starts.

The fact that Klopp has preferred makeshift left-back James Milner to the Spaniard tells you all you need to know about the Liverpool chief’s thoughts on the 24-year-old’s ability.

After initially looking like a £12m steal when he arrived from Sevilla in 2014, Moreno’s form has tailed off significantly and it would seem that Klopp is ready to let the player leave.

“A return to Spain is on the cards with Liverpool keen to recoup what they paid for him,” according to the Liverpool Echo.

There have been no shortage of left-backs linked to the Reds over the last few months, with Atletico Madrid’s Theo Hernandez, Hull’s Andrew Robertson and Fulham starlet Ryan Sessegnon all said to be on the club’s radar.

Liverpool remain the favourites to sign 17-year-old Sessegnon and it is thought that he will be bought as a project to work as back-up to the dependable Milner, according to the report in The Independent.