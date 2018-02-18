Liverpool star set to land new £160k-a-week deal after return to form

Liverpool attacker Sadio Mane is reportedly set to be rewarded with a bumper new contract at Anfield.

The Senegal star is two years into a contract that runs until 2021, but in recognition of his contribution to the Reds since moving to Anfield in 2016, the Sunday Mirror claims that Mane is set for a big pay hike.

The 25-year-old currently earns £80,000-a-week but the incredible recent rise in salaries has reportedly prompted Liverpool to double his money and keep the 25-year-old with the club’s other top earners.

Mane made a stunning return to form with a hat-trick in the midweek Champions League thrashing of Porto, having previously struggled to recapture his outstanding form of 2016-17.

The report goes on to state that, at this stage, Liverpool are in no rush to get the deal done but that if the player agrees to a new two-year extension then he can expect his bumper rise.

The Reds are also said to be ready to offer fresh terms to top scorer Mo Salah, as Real Madrid continue to be linked with a move for the sensational Egyptian, but it is reported that Mane will be first in line for a salary boost.