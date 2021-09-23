Naby Keita is reportedly planning to make Liverpool wait amid claims of a new deal – with a source stating Jurgen Klopp must induce a major change before the midfielder commits.

The Guinea international arrived as the Reds’ club-record signing in 2019 from RB Leipzig. But while he has shown flashes of his talent, he has largely failed to properly settle. Indeed, injury problems have continually denied him runs of games.

However, Keita enjoyed a strong pre-season this summer and has remained fully fit so far this term.

In fact, he has started three matches including Wednesday’s Champions League win over AC Milan.

He also served a reminder of his undoubted quality with a stunning volley as the Reds defeated Crystal Palace 3-0 at the weekend.

And his early season promise has led to suggestions that Liverpool plan to offer Keita a new deal. With his current terms due to run out in 2023, it’s claimed the Reds are keen to avoid a repeat scenario that allowed Georginio Wijnaldum to leave on a free.

Indeed, reports earlier this week claimed Keita was close to agreeing terms over an extended deal.

However, SportsBILD journalist Christian Falk insists talk that an agreement is close in wide of the mark.

Furthermore he states that Keita wants Klopp to afford him a more regular run of games in the Liverpool side before he commits.

Indeed, as it stands, Falk claims Keita is happy to bide his time to see how his time at Anfield pans out.

“This is not true; English colleagues were perhaps a bit hasty,” he told BILD.

“It is true that there was an initial discussion with his management; of course, they would like to extend the contract with Keita. But he wants to play for them.

“If he doesn’t join the team soon, there won’t be any further progress in extending his contract.

“He can look at his contract, which runs until 2023 and is in no hurry to extend it. But there has to be some sporting arguments to get him to sign.”

Klopp looking at attacking trio

Meanwhile, Klopp is reportedly considering three attackers as he looks to bolster his ranks in January.

As per the Daily Mirror has shortlisted three possible options to sign when the window opens.

And they state two of those options come from LaLiga in the form of Ousmane Dembele and Marco Asensio.

Indeed, Liverpool’s reported interest in Asensio resulted in Carlo Ancelotti passing comment on the Real Madrid star this week.

By the time January rolls around there will be just a 18 months left on the winger’s deal. And the feeling is there will be an opportunity there for Liverpool to pounce.

It’s a similar story with Kingsley Coman. The Bayern Munich winger’s deal also expires in summer 2023 and reports claim the Bundesliga giants could look to cash in.

Coman is something of a lucky charm, having won the League title in all 10 seasons he’s enjoyed as a professional. That incredible runs includes two at PSG, two with Juventus and the last six with Bayern.

TEAMtalk’s verdict