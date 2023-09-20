Liverpool star still giving his all to Klopp as reasons emerge over failed Tottenham transfer

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is still reportedly looking to leave Anfield if an enticing oppotunity comes his way, with the player left disappointed by his failure to secure a summer move to Tottenham.

The Irish goalkeeper is a trusted member of Jurgen Klopp’s squad, establishing himself as the club’s No 2 behind the ever-reliable Alisson Becker. The Brazil star is a model of consistency at Anfield and his place as the club’s first-choice stopper is never in doubt.

But on the flipside, it now means that Kelleher has not started a first-team fixture for the Reds in a huge 315 days.

The 24-year-old has, in fact, only managed the grand total of 21 appearances for the Reds in what is now his sixth season at the club. To that end, the Ireland international made clear his wish to leave over the summer with Klopp reluctantly granting him his wish if a buyer met their £15m to £20m asking price.

Indeed, three clubs all made enquiries with Liverpool for the 10-times capped Irishman’s services. And with Brighton, Brentford and Tottenham all in the market for new stoppers, it was expected a move away from Anfield was a question of when, not if.

Of the three sides, Kelleher was most strongly linked with Tottenham. Their long-serving No 1, Hugo Lloris, was reaching the end of the line in north London and Kelleher was among a three-strong list of goalkeepers they looked at signing.

Sadly for him, Tottenham ultimately ended up signing Italy goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, who has made an impressive start to life under Ange Postecoglou.

And it was a similar story too with Brighton and Brenford, who ended up signing Bart Verbruggen and Mark Flekken instead.

READ MORE: Tottenham caught cold as Chelsea, Arsenal begin heated battle to complete spectacular January signing

Kelleher still fully focused after Liverpool exit frustrations

With Kelleher left kicking his heels again, the player might understandably be feeling frustrated at his failure to secure a move away.

However, the January window opens in just 103 days and there is already talk that Kelleher is wanted north of the border by a Scottish giant.

In the meantime, Kelleher continues to give his all to Klopp and Liverpool and remains on standby for action if and when called upon.

As ever, his best chances of seeing any action come in the cup competitions. As such, it remains to be seen if Klopp will give him the nod to start in Thursday’s Europa League clash against Austrian side LASK.

However, the player’s long-term focus remains on securing a move away. Turning 25 in November, it is clear he needs regular first-team football to take his game to the next level and fulfil the promise he’s shown on the rare occasions he has featured for Liverpool.

Kelleher is contracted to Liverpool until summer 2026. However, if a sizeable offer comes in, Liverpool will find it hard to keep him at Anfield for much longer.

As for Tottenham, ultimately Postecoglou felt their money was better spent on signing Vicario, who arrived from Empoli with a glowing reputation and much more experience for what was effectively the same outlay.

As such, a lack of first-team exposure could count against Liverpool receiving such a big fee for Kelleher.

READ MORE: Rising Tottenham star loving life as Man Utd path clears to sign up star after huge Postecoglou decision