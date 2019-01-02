Liverpool star targeted as Guardiola devises six-point plan to beat Klopp

Pep Guardiola has reportedly identified Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson as a weak point as part of the Manchester City boss’ six-point plan to break the Reds’ unbeaten Premier League record.

Jurgen Klopp’s side go into the match top of the table and boasting a lead over City which could be extended to 10 points in the wake of an away win at Etihad Stadium on Thursday.

Guardiola has already labelled the match a must-win game for his side if the defending champions are to have a say in the title race, after admitting his side have been unable to live with Liverpool’s domination of late.

And The Sun claims to have seen the blueprint of Guardiola’s plan to unhinge the Reds on Thursday – with goalkeeper Alisson seen as their main weakness.

Despite the fact that the Brazilian leads the clean sheets table with 12 so far this season, the paper claims Guardiola sees the keeper as being vulnerable when placed under pressure and has cited his gaffe against Leicester earlier this season as proof that the former Roma man does not like it when he’s pressured on the ball.

As such, City’s forwards have been told to close down Alisson every time he has the ball at his feet.

Another part of the Guardiola masterclass is for City goalkeeper Ederson to kick the ball long every time he has the ball at his feet; a ploy to ensure City bypass Liverpool’s high press.

Thirdly, Guardiola will tell his defenders to hold a high line in a bid to try and catch Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah offside – something the Spanish coach believes they are prone to do.

The City boss also intends to give Kevin De Bruyne as long as possible to prove his fitness and ensure he’s back on corners duty, while Danilo will be recalled at left-back in place of the more error-prone Oleks Zinchenko – you can read the team news ahead of the huge match here.

And finally, the City boss does not want his players sitting back at any time during the match and leaving themselves exposed to being hit on the break should Liverpool steal the ball.

Whatever tactics City deploy, the Spaniard knows that in Klopp he faces one of his most challenging adversaries over his managerial career.

Klopp has won more than half of his meetings with Guardiola’s sides over the years – eight of 15 games.

No other manager who has faced Guardiola more than 10 times can even claim to have won one quarter of their matches.

Klopp’s style, so similar in many ways to Guardiola’s, clearly works as his kryptonite, and it accounted for City’s Champions League hopes last season as they lost home and away to Liverpool in the quarter-finals.

City had a golden chance to win the first Premier League meeting between the two sides this season at Anfield but Riyad Mahrez skied a late penalty and it finished goalless.

