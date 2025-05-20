Liverpool are reportedly sounding out Lyon star Malick Fofana, just in case they lose Luis Diaz to Barcelona this summer.

Following Liverpool’s Premier League title success late last month, attention has turned to possible signings and transfer exits in the coming weeks and months.

One man who has consistently been linked with an Anfield exit in recent transfer windows is Colombian winger Diaz, whose contract runs until 2027.

The 28-year-old has been credited with interest from Barcelona, and after more than three years at the Merseyside outfit, perhaps the time is right for him to move on.

And according to Mundo Deportivo, Liverpool have contingency plans for his possible departure, with Arne Slot’s side setting their sights on Lyon’s Fofana.

The report adds that the Reds have spoken with the Ligue 1 team, with the French side reportedly demanding around €30 million (£25.3m, $33.8m) for the 20-year-old.

Whether Diaz, who is said to be ‘tempted’ by a Barcelona move, leaves Liverpool and Fofana – who has 11 goals to his name this season – departs Lyon remains to be seen.

DON’T MISS: Frimpong next: 10 players who replaced a Liverpool icon and how they fared

Diaz to leave Liverpool for Barcelona?

The report adds that Barca are ‘very interested’ in former FC Porto ace Diaz and he is one of sporting director Deco’s ‘priorities’.

If he were sold, Liverpool will reportedly demand €70-80m (£59m-67.4m) for his services. However, the Blaugrana are thinking in the ball park of €60m (£50.5m).

On the face of it, Diaz is unlikely to be first choice at Barca. Lamine Yamal has the right wing position locked up and captain Raphinha is unlikely to lose his spot on the opposite flank anytime soon.

Meanwhile, Fofana is said to be keen on a move to Liverpool – going by his agent, anyway.

His representative, Bobo Fofana, said: “The choice of heart would be Liverpool. He has the potential to enter the rotation, and above all, we would like to see him succeed African legends such as Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and El Hadji Diouf.”

Liverpool reportedly admire the one-time Belgium international but a move to Anfield is far from certain.

Liverpool transfer roundup: Simons interest, Wirtz blow

👉 £60m playmaker keen to speak to Liverpool as Arne Slot gets involved – sources

👉Ornstein triggers major Liverpool doubts on Florian Wirtz as new transfer favourites named

👉Aston Villa ready to sign Liverpool ace and make his dream come true