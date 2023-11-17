‘It’s his dream’ – Liverpool star tipped to ditch Anfield for Barcelona in stunning admission

Luis Diaz’s father, Luis Snr, has spoken out on the reports linking the highly-rated Liverpool winger with a move to Barcelona.

The parents of the talented 26-year-old have been at the centre of a global news story recently after they fell victim to kidnapping in Colombia.

Diaz’s father was eventually released by his captors just over a week ago and was in attendance to watch his son score an emotional brace in Colombia’s 2-1 win over Brazil on Friday.

Diaz has also continued to play for Liverpool despite the turmoil in his personal life. He scored an equalizer against Luton Town earlier this month, clinching a point for the Reds.

Overall, he has made 61 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 15 goals and making nine assists in the process.

The attacker’s recent performances have led to shock claims that Barcelona are interested in signing Diaz.

Liverpool are unlikely to entertain any offers for Diaz any time soon, but his father has now added fuel to the rumours.

READ MORE: Who is Teun Koopmeiners – The dynamic Dutch midfielder touted for a £55m Premier League move

‘Luis is a loyal Barcelona fan’

In an interview with Win Sports, as relayed by Sport Witness, Diaz Snr. was asked about his son potentially joining Barcelona in the future and admitted that he has always been a fan of the LaLiga giants.

“[The] truth is that I know very little about Barcelona at the moment,” Diaz Snr. said.

“It is true that Luis is a loyal Barcelona fan and it would be his dream to go there. So far I would like to thank Porto and Liverpool for the way they welcomed him and received him.

“Luis is a player who finds it easy to win over because of the way he is, because of his humility, his work, his dedication, he is a very disciplined player, thank God.

“There would be no problem if Luis came to Barcelona because it is a top team and one of the best in the world.”

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Barcelona test Liverpool’s resolve with a bid for Diaz in the future.

Given Barca’s ongoing financial issues and how highly Klopp rates Diaz, however, it seems very unlikely he will be going anywhere any time soon.

DON’T MISS: Brazilian giants ready to accept £30m Liverpool offer for midfield enforcer who ‘ticks a lot of boxes’ for Klopp