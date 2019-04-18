Liverpool star tipped to seal surprise Juventus switch as part of mega swap

Juventus have identified Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah as a shock target as the fallout from their Champions League exit continues.

The Serie A giants’ elimination in the quarter-finals has not been taken lightly, with some suggesting that widespread changes are needed at the club despite them being on course to wrap up an eighth consecutive league title.

Having splurged €117m on Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer – as well as high-profile moves for Leonardo Bonucci, Joao Cancelo and Emre Can – Juve’s failure to reach the semi-finals is not seen as an acceptable return, and as such, they are expected to dive back into the transfer market in the summer in their bid to become competitive in Europe again.

According to Italian paper Gazzetta Dello Sport, one of the names the Old Lady are monitoring is Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.

Yesterday, Spanish source AS reported that Salah had had a major fall out with manager Jurgen Klopp and would pursue a transfer abroad in the summer. Salah’s agent has, however, since refuted the claims.

Gazzetta remain convinced, though, that Salah would give serious consideration to Juventus if the Turin club were to come knocking.

Salah does, of course, have experience of playing in Italy. Liverpool signed him from Roma two years ago, where he enjoyed a fruitful pair of seasons, following on from his successful six-month stint at Fiorentina beforehand.

Meanwhile, Tuttosport claim that one of the big names who could depart Juventus in the summer to help fund other transfers is reported Liverpool and Manchester United target Paulo Dybala. The Argentina striker’s statistics have dropped off massively since the arrival of Ronaldo, but he could still command a fee of more than €100m, so Juventus are open to the idea of selling him. With Liverpool still interested, Dybala could be offered in a tempting swap deal for Salah.