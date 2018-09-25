Liverpool star trolls teammate Mo Salah over controversial FIFA award

James Milner aimed a cheeky dig at Liverpool teammate Mo Salah after the forward won the Puskas award at the Best FIFA Football Awards 2018 on Monday night.

The Egypt star somehow landed the prize for the best goal of last season, despite Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale scoring one of the greatest Champions League goals of all time in the final against the Reds back in May.

The award was opened up to a fan vote, which obviously worked in Salah’s favour, and his goal against Merseyside rivals Everton was named as the best goal of the past 12 months.

Many were utterly stunned by the decision and Liverpool midfielder Milner joked that Salah had picked up the gong with only his seventh best goal of the season.

Others failed to see the funny side, with former Tottenham midfielder, turned TV pundit, Ryan Mason claiming the award lacked ‘credibility’. He wrote: ‘#puskasaward has lost a lot of credibility for me tonight!

‘Not even the best Premier League goal of the season from Salah…. ‘How was this [Bale’s overhead kick] overlooked? Arguably one of the best ever CL goals.’

Salah, however, was thrilled to pick up the award, despite all the controversy.

‘Good evening everyone. Nothing much to say about that but I’m very happy and very proud,’ Salah said after winning the award. ‘I have to thank everyone who voted for me. Looking forward for another award tonight!’

Luka Modric, meanwhile, won the FIFA Men’s Player of the Year award, beating Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo to the honour. Check out the full story here…

