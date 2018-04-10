Liverpool star Van Dijk reveals Jurgen Klopp’s hidden strengths

Virgil van Dijk believes Liverpool have the “complete manager” in Jurgen Klopp, whom he insists is so much more than a touchline cheerleader.

The German again goes head-to-head with arguably the greatest coach of his generation in Pep Guardiola, against whom he has a better record than anyone else, having won seven of their 13 encounters.

But while the Manchester City boss is quite rightly hailed as a footballing genius, the praise for Klopp can be less forthcoming, with the assumption being the brand of football he plays is less complex, while his over-the-top technical-area antics often detract from a more rounded assessment of his tactics.

Van Dijk, who has only worked with the 50-year-old for just over three months, says there is plenty more the public do not see.

“He is the complete manager. He is a fantastic team manager, player manager as well, and everyone is working hard together,” said the Holland captain.

“Obviously that (interaction with crowd) stays more in people’s minds because that is what you see, but he is much more than that.

“You don’t see all the hard work we put in behind the scenes. He has shown already that he is an outstanding manager.”

Klopp’s tactical nous will come under scrutiny on Tuesday as his side take a 3-0 lead into their Champions League quarter-final second leg.

Van Dijk, the club’s £75million record signing and world’s most expensive defender, will be a key man in their defensive organisation.

He has already made a difference since arriving from Southampton in January and insists he can cope with the focus and pressure.

“I’m never nervous. I am just excited. I think, ‘Look where I am. Playing for the semi-finals of the Champions League with my team. Just enjoy it and love it’,” he said.

“I always have been (calm), sometimes a little too much. Sometimes that cost me back in the day, to be fair. Sometimes you lose, but if you win the feeling is amazing.

“Every game you have to stand up, it is not only this night. I think it is only other people who put pressure on me, but I don’t care really.”

