Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk handed major international honour

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has been confirmed as Holland’s new captain by coach Ronald Koeman.

The former Southampton and Everton boss takes charge of his first match as Oranje boss when England arrive for a friendly in Amsterdam on Friday.

Ahead of the match, Koeman has confirmed Van Dijk – a player he worked with at St Mary’s – as his new captain.

“To be named international captain of Holland is very special and does a lot for me,” Van Dijk said.

“It’s going to be very special. Against England is a little bit more special.”

