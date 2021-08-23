Liverpool starlet pens loan deal after Klopp sets out career ‘vision’

Liverpool midfielder Ben Woodburn admits both Andy Robertson and Jurgen Klopp have given their blessing to his move to Scottish club Hearts.

The 21-year-old has joined the Jambos on a season-long loan. The Nottingham-born star has been with the Merseysiders since the age of eight. Having come up through the club’s youth system, he made his senior debut in November 2016.

The Wales international has made a total of 11 appearances for the Reds but mainly off the bench. He has seen action at other clubs, with loans to Sheffield United, Oxford United and Blackpool.

Hearts have been linked for some time but, according to The Athletic, Klopp did not want him to leave. However the deal has been done with the Scottish Premiership outfit.

The man with 10 Wales caps is clearly happy to be playing top-flight football. And he is looking forward to getting started after endorsements from key Liverpool personnel.

“I’m delighted to be here and get the deal done. It’s been a couple of weeks now that I’ve known Hearts were interested and now I’m here I just can’t wait to get started,” he told Hearts TV.

“When I heard about the interest I was buzzing. I spoke to Andy Robertson. He talked about a few of the boys he knows. He said there is a good bunch of lads here and I should enjoy it.

“I spoke to the manager before I came up and he had a vision for me, and I agreed with what he thought.”

Hearts relishing arrival of ‘exciting’ youngster

Woodburn replaced Michael Owen as Liverpool’s youngest goalscorer when netting in an EFL Cup quarter-final win over Leeds. He was aged 17 years and 45 days at the time and still has his best years ahead.

Klopp hopes they are at Anfield but Hearts boss Robbie Neilson is glad to have the schemer on board for 2021-2022.

“I’m really pleased that we’ve got this one over the line,” he said. “Ben is a top-class player with Premier League and international experience and he was really eager to join us.

“He’s an exciting player, one who I think will fit really well into our style of play. He’s quick, direct and can bring us different options in the final third.

“I’m looking forward to working with him and I hope that he will be a success here at Hearts.”

Hearts are now back in Scotland’s top division after winning last season’s Scottish Championship title. And they have made a strong start, with seven points from their first three matches.

READ MORE: Liverpool youngster to follow Harvey Elliott’s pathway to first team