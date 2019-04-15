Liverpool starlet blasts Klopp and staff for playing him out of position

Liverpool starlet Rafael Camacho has hit out at Jurgen Klopp and his staff for using him out of position, following scoring a hat-trick for the U23 side.

The 18-year-old was not allowed to go out on loan in January, with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp planning to use him in his first-team plans in the second half of the season.

However, the Portugal Under-20 winger has only been given one sub appearance in the Premier League and a single start in the FA Cup.

In fact, it was recently claimed that Camacho has rejected a new deal to stay at Anfield, and now he has hinted at his frustration at Liverpool’s staff.

He took to Instagram following Liverpool U23’s 6-0 win over Leicester at the King Power Stadium, hitting out at being used out of position as a right-back in the past.

“I do not know whose idea it is, but I will prove that they are mistaken about my football,” Camacho’s post read.

“I’m not a right defender, I’m an attacker who scores goals. This is my DNA.

“Happy to score three goals and help the team in today’s win vs Leicester.”

Klopp spoke back in January about Camacho going through a ‘learning process’ similar to current Reds left-back Andy Robertson, who started as a winger before becoming an attacking full-back.

“He [Camacho] is good in defensive challenges,” Klopp said.

“He’s an offensive player in his mindset and everything but look at our full-backs and where are they most of the time? You need these offensive skills.

“It is the learning process Robbo [Robertson] went through. He was a fantastic left-winger but played full-back and now he is a full-back. That’s really cool.

“I was really happy in that moment but I have seen similar situations from him (Camacho) before.”

