Liverpool starlet completes surprise League One loan switch

Liverpool and Wales forward Ben Woodburn has signed for League One side Oxford United on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old had a spell in the Championship at Sheffield United last season but only made seven appearances as the Blades eventually secured promotion to the Premier League.

Woodburn, who has won 10 caps for Wales, was a part of Liverpool’s pre-season tour of the USA in July prior to his move to Oxford, featuring in the Reds’ defeats to Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla.

Woodburn, who can operate as a winger and as an attacking midfielder, has featured in six Premier League games since making his Liverpool debut back in 2016.

He previously broke Michael Owen’s long-standing record to become Liverpool’s youngest ever goalscorer when he came on as a substitute in a League Cup tie against Leeds in his first game for the club three years ago.

