Liverpool starlet confirms interest from Barcelona in revealing interview

Liverpool starlet Bobby Adekanye is reportedly set to depart at the end of the season, with Barcelona the latest team to be linked.

The 20-year-old forward has yet to make a first-team appearance for the Reds, but this has not stopped some of Europe’s biggest sides taking note.

Last week it was reported that Serie A giants Lazio are in talks over a possible deal for Adekanye, who is likely to move on this summer.

Lazio’s director of football Igli Tare has been monitoring the winger for several months and has increased the club’s wages offer to the player’s representatives.

Nigeria-born Adekanye, who joined Liverpool from Barcelona in 2015, has played 13 times for Liverpool’s youth teams this season, scoring three goals and picking up two assists.

The player hinted at his unhappiness in a recent interview: “I expected that I would get a chance at Liverpool sooner. Before I came, we talked about it. They said that if I had a good first season, I had a good chance of joining the first team,” he told Voetbalzone.nl.

“Due to injury, that did not come true. I had to undergo surgery at the start of my second season and then it is difficult to return.”

He then commented on speculation linking him with a move to Lazio, revealing interest from a number of clubs.

“That I would sign with Lazio is not at all the case,” he continued. “It’s not over yet. They are one of the clubs that is interested, but it is not yet 100 per cent decided.

“I also heard from Barcelona. In the Netherlands, Willem II came by. I can’t name the entire list of clubs now, because then we will be busy tomorrow. But there is interest from, among others, the Netherlands, Italy and Spain.

“In the summer I am going to talk about it with my family and business manager Junior Minguella, I am not worried that I will have no club.”