Liverpool forward Bobby Adekanye is in talks with Serie A side Lazio over summer transfer, according to a report in Italy.

Corriere dello Sport claim that Adekanye, 19, has been offered a five-year deal with the Rome-based club and he is currently negotiating a move.

Adekanye, who has yet to appear for Jurgen Klopp’s first team, has been talking to Lazio for the last month, and could move on a free transfer in the summer.

Adekanye has been involved in first-team training at Melwood, but he’s not been able to force his way into Klopp’s squad and he looks destined to move on.

The left-footed Nigerian forward, who has represented Holland at youth level, arrived from Barcelona in July 2015 and he has scored three goals and grabbed two assists in 13 games for Liverpools Under-23s this season.