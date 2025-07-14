Liverpool step aside as Man Utd, Newcastle chances of sublime striker deal soar

Liverpool are ‘taking a back seat’ and cooling their efforts to sign a €100m-rated striker in a development that increases Manchester United and Newcastle’s chances of striking a deal, according to reports.

Liverpool’s transfer business was temporarily paused due to the tragic passing of Diogo Jota. The Reds have chosen to retire Jota’s number 20 to ensure the Portuguese’s legacy at Anfield will live on forever.

As the Reds gradually re-focus their attention on the transfer market, all eyes are on two positions – centre-back and striker.

A replacement for Jarell Quansah is required, while speculation Ibrahima Konate’s future lays at Real Madrid continues to swirl.

At the opposite end of the pitch, Liverpool had intended to sell Darwin Nunez, sign a new starting striker, and position Jota as primary back-up.

Nunez may still depart, though Liverpool would be left desperately short in the No 9 position if so.

One striker Liverpool have taken a close look at is Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike who comes with a gigantic €100m asking price.

But according to the latest from journalist Abdellah Boulma, Liverpool have cooled on the Frenchman.

That will ring alarm bells at a handful of clubs including Man Utd and Newcastle. The Red Devils and Magpies are among the Premier League contingent who are seeking to bring Ekitike to England.

“Newcastle and Manchester United remain the most active clubs in the Hugo Ekitike deal,” wrote Boulma.

“Chelsea, who have shown interest since last winter, continue to monitor the situation closely.

“Liverpool are taking a back seat, following the player, but not making him a priority. Ekitike, for his part, is open to a move to the Premier League.”

So, who will Liverpool sign?

TBR Football recently brought news of the agents of Benjamin Sesko touching base with the Reds.

Arsenal narrowed their striker search down to two players, with Sesko one and Viktor Gyokeres the other.

After baulking at RB Leipzig’s roughly €90m valuation of Sesko, the Gunners chose to advance on Gyokeres and will complete the move at some stage this week.

Elsewhere, FootMercato state Liverpool officials have met with the agents of Crystal Palace striker, Jean-Philippe Mateta, in Paris.

At 28, Mateta is not the age profile of players Liverpool tend to sign. The Reds more often than not go for players in their early-mid 20s, with Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz the latest examples of that.

Nevertheless, Mateta is proven in the Premier League having scored an impressive 30 league goals over the last two campaigns with Palace.

