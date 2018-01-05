Liverpool step up interest in £53m winger also wanted by Man Utd

Liverpool have reportedly stepped up their interest in Sporting Lisbon winger Gelson Martins as they prepare for Philippe Coutinho’s exit.

The Reds are expecting Coutinho to finally complete a big-money to Barcelona this month and are said to be already planning to sign his replacement.

A move for Thomas Lemar has already been dashed after Monaco confirmed that they would not be selling any of their top stars this month, while the Anfield giants continue to be linked with Schalke star Leon Goretzka, who would be more of a like-for-like replacement for the Brazilian.

However, Portuguese media outlet Record claims that the Reds have upped their interest in Martins, who was linked with a move to Merseyside over the summer.

The 22-year-old has been a regular in the Sporting side since making his debut in 2014 and was handed his senior international bow by Portugal in 2016.

Gelson, who has also been mentioned as a potential target for fellow Portuguese Jose Mourinho at Manchester United in the past, has gone on to score 15 goals in 78 league appearances for Sporting.

The Cape Verde born star is capable of playing on either wing and has also been used as a makeshift in the past – the sort of versatility that is sure to impress Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.