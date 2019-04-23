Jurgen Klopp is reportedly ready to step up Liverpool’s interest in signing Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar this summer.

The 20-year-old has been a standout performer for Lyon, both domestically and in the Champions League this season, contributing seven goals and four assists in over 40 appearances across all competitions.

He was outstanding in the European clashes with Manchester City, starring in a shock 2-1 win at the Etihad Stadium and in the thrilling 2-2 draw at Lyon’s Olympic stadium.

According to Metro Sport, Pep Guardiola described Aouar as ‘incredible’ following those games – but it also appears that Klopp is a massive fan of the young midfielder.

French publication Le10 Sport reports that Klopp has urged the Anfield hierarchy to bid for Aouar come the end of the season – although Lyon are determined to hang on to one of their top talents.

Transfermarkt states that the player is currently valued at around £36million, although that price will certainly rise as Aouar develops his game further.

Klopp is expected to be in the market for creative midfielders this summer, despite the Reds challenging for both the Premier League title and being in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

The feeling around Anfield is that Philippe Coutinho still hasn’t been replaced, leading Klopp to continue looking at options to fill the void left by the Brazilian’s big-money move to Barcelona in January 2018.