Liverpool step up interest in wing sensation after latest Sarri snub

Liverpool have reportedly stepped up their interest in Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi after his latest snub from Maurizio Sarri.

Manchester United, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are all said to be monitoring the England winger’s situation at Stamford Bridge, but Jurgen Klopp’s men are right in the mix for his signature.

The 18-year-old starred for the national side against Montenegro last week but was once again forced to watch on from the bench as Chelsea overturned a 1-0 deficit to win 2-1 at Cardiff on Sunday.

Sarri has continued to overlook the talented youngster despite growing calls to give him his first Premier League start – none more so than on Sunday, when the Chelsea fans were calling for Hudson-Odoi to come on.

Interest in the forward has grown in recent weeks, with it becoming increasingly clearer that the youngster is getting ever more frustarted with his lack of action – particularly in the Premier League.

Indeed, according to German outlet Kicker, Liverpool have already made contact over the player – who Bayern Munich failed to land fo £35million in January.