Real Madrid plans to try and raid Liverpool for Trent Alexander-Arnold are genuine, TEAMtalk has learned, though Florentino Perez’s dream of bringing the player to the Bernabeu face a whole manner of obstacles that make the deal hugely difficult to pull off.

A new Galacticos era is underway at Real Madrid after they formally announced the free transfer signing of Kylian Mbappe from PSG. The France captain moves to LaLiga after smashing in 256 goals in 308 games over seven seasons in the French capital, winning a plethora of trophies along the way, but ultimately falling short in his ultimate goal of lifting the Champions League.

Now after Real’s lengthy pursuit for Mbappe finally got over the line with the superstar forward presented before the world’s media in a glitzy ceremony on Tuesday, Los Blancos fans are already dribbling at their sublime attacking options next season, with Brazilian teenager Endrick also due to arrive later this summer.

With Jude Bellingham in the No 10 and with Mbappe, likely to play through the middle, flanked by a combination of Endrick, Vinicius Jnr and Rodrygo, Real now boast a strikeforce the envy of the world.

Having strengthened his attack to frightening new levels, ambitious Real president Perez is now turning his focus firmly towards his defence.

And while the first of Perez’s three dream targets, in Leny Yoro, appears to have slipped the net, with the Lille star heading to Manchester United after they struck a £50m deal for his services, the reigning European champions do still have strong ambitions to bring in two other stars over the next 12 months.

Real Madrid transfers: Liverpool star Alexander-Arnold wanted

Their interest in Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies is well documented and, with his deal due to expire next summer, it would not come as a surprise if Real turn the heat up on the Bundesliga giants to try and convince them to sell and knowing they could lose him on a free in a year’s time.

It’s a similar situation with Liverpool and Alexander-Arnold with the England star’s current arrangement also due to expire on June 30, 2025.

And with just over 11 months remaining on that deal, the Reds’ CEO of football Michael Edwards has made pinning him down to an extension – as well as his teammates Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk – one of the club’s prime objectives this summer.

As it stands, however, Liverpool are yet to open talks with the player or his agent over a new contract, despite their very obvious intentions to build their side around the Reds vice-captain.

Sensing an opportunity to lure Alexander-Arnold away, Real Madrid believe the opportunity is now there for them to pounce on the situation and lure the 29-times capped England international to Spain.

Indeed, reports on Tuesday revealed that Alexander-Arnold is a top summer target for Real and that his England teammate, Bellingham, could play a pivotal role in convincing him to ditch Anfield for the Bernabeu.

Liverpool stance on Alexander-Arnold sale revealed

Despite learning Real Madrid’s interest in the 25-year-old is genuine, and while an approach could be launched this summer while his contract situation remains in limbo, sources have told TEAMtalk that any move for the player would likely be fraught with difficulties.

Indeed, as TEAMtalk correspondent Fraser Gillan explains, Alexander-Arnold has long been a major target for them for 2025 and knowing that’s when his current deal is due to expire, a concrete move is actually seen more as a plan for Los Blancos next year.

That’s not to say a move could not yet be launched this summer, but their primary objective for now is more seen to be Davies and in the belief that a deal to prise the Canada international from Bayern is seen as easier than getting TAA out of Anfield.

According to Gillan, ‘sources have suggested that claims of a Real move for Alexander-Arnold now are viewed as a bit of a pressure play over his new deal’ but he is ‘nonetheless a player that Real Madrid believe will play for them at some point in the future’.

Per reports, Liverpool could look for as much as €80m (£67m) to cash in on Alexander-Arnold this summer if he made it clear he was not willing to extend his deal.

Gillan, though, is adamant that Liverpool will not entertain his sale this summer because it is their intentions to tie him down to a new and improved deal that would make him one of the club’s best-paid stars.

As a result, it would take an offer of epic proportions to consider his sale. In Gillan’s words it would “need to be a ridiculous fee”.

He adds: “Liverpool are not putting a price on him because they want to tie him down. It is absolutely not their intentions to sell him.”

Alexander-Arnold rose up through the Reds academy having joined them as a six-year-old back in 2004. He made his senior debut as an 18-year-old in 2016 and has gone to make 310 appearances for the club over his eight seasons in their first team, racking up 19 goals and a colossal 81 assists.