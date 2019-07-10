Liverpool still in the race as major rivals ready €60m bid for major target

Manchester City have joined the race to sign Liverpool target Nicolas Pepe from Lille this summer, a report claims.

The Ivory Coast forward is one of European football’s hottest properties after scoring 22 goals in Ligue 1 last season – a mark only bettered by PSG’s Kylian Mbappe.

The Reds have already moved to distance themselves from claims they are trying to sign the 24-year-old, although reports in France claim that he is very keen on a switch to Anfield.

Now, Spanish outlet Don Balon claim that Pep Guardiola is looking to strengthen his squad by signing a winger this summer, and Pepe is the man he has top of the list.

The Spaniard is apparently ready to sanction a bid of €60million in order to land Pepe, with doubts over the future of Leroy Sane – who could join Bayern Munich.

Both Barcelona and Bayern Munich are yet to make concrete moves which has allowed City into the race, but the report does mention that Liverpool are still in the race.

It has been suggested recently though that Pepe has only got eyes for a move to either Liverpool or Serie A giants Inter Milan.

