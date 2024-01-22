Liverpool still pushing for Chelsea starter; Pochettino stance on potential January sale revealed

Chelsea have no intention of selling Levi Colwill this month despite Liverpool being extremely keen on the defender, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Several Blues stars including Conor Gallagher have been linked with exits but Mauricio Pochettino is determined to keep his most important players at Stamford Bridge.

Colwill certainly fits into that category. He has made 20 Premier League appearances this season, generally featuring as a left-back to cover for injured duo Marc Cucurella and Ben Chilwell.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is a huge admirer of Colwill and believes he could be a valuable addition for Liverpool. He would play him in his preferred centre-back position rather than as a left-back.

The 20-year-old is considered to be one of the best young defenders in the Premier League and is in contention to play for England at the Euros this year.

It’s no secret that Liverpool are looking to bolster their defence this month, with Klopp keen to bring in a long-term replacement for Joel Matip.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Liverpool remain very interested in Colwill, but they have zero chance of signing him in the current window.

READ MORE: Liverpool plot big-money midfielder raid to end January window with a bang as Klopp reaches major decision on Thiago sale

Chelsea have zero intention of selling Colwill

Our sources have informed us that Chelsea are aware of the interest in Colwill from Liverpool but they have no plans to sell him this month.

The London club are under no pressure to part ways with the youngster, who is under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2029.

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool absolutely still want to sign Colwill but will have to wait until the end of the season to have any chance of a deal.

However, Pochettino sees him as someone who could be a vital player for Chelsea for many years to come so is very unlikely to sanction his departure while he remains as manager.

The youngster broke onto the scene in the Premier League during a loan with Brighton and Hove Albion last season.

Roberto de Zerbi was a big fan of Colwill and tried to sign him on a permanent deal, but Chelsea were unwilling to let him go.

Liverpool have had their eye on Colwill since last season and have been impressed with how he has performed for the Blues this term.

Chelsea’s position remains the same, however, so the once-capped England star will be going nowhere this month.

DON’T MISS: Mo Salah reacts to chances of missing any Liverpool game time after AFCON injury blow