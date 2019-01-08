Liverpool stop-gap signing suggested; Liverpool fans pick flop of the season

Liverpool fans dissect last night’s FA Cup defeat at Wolves and one fan suggests one of the new boys could be the flop of the season. Does Jurgen Klopp need a centre-back? All in the forum…

Shameful and very stupid lineup, Klopp like some of the fans is living in a fantasy world in which we are still a great team who can focus on teh Champions League and EPL. We’ve no chance of winning the Champions league and its 50/50 at best for the EPL assuming we have no major injuries. Effectively throwing this game makes no sense and only increases our liklihood of winning nothing yet again for another season.

The starting team tonight was as stupid and as bad as Klopp’s midfield against City. The FA cup should be treated with respect not complete contempt. The team are playing dreadfully. I hope he changes things straight away this is a disgrace and underlines just how weak our squad is beyond the first team which suggests that City remain strong favorites for the second half of the season.

timetgobr

It’s all about Saturday.

Have to say really thought keita would have fitted in smoothly. He’s been disappointing

Fabhino did well at centre back and will fill in sat.

16 yr old did very well.

Moreno is dreadful. Sturridge aswell who just seems to walk.

Sean the sailor

Really poor management yet again by Flopp. We’re effectively only competing for half the potential silverware compared to any other team in England and Wales under him. No one else has such contempt for the FA and the Carabao cup. What is he thinking? Incredibly arrogant as well as stupid. Can someone remind him and a few delusional fans that we haven’t won anything for almost a decade. I feel sorry for the fans that travelled tonight and also over the past 3 seasons when Klopp has foolishly played a very weak team in competitions that deserve much more respect.

The players must also be thinking when are we ever going to win anything and why does the manager throw away any chance of winning at least TWO trophies each season. The owners need to speak to him about this, he also doesn’t learn from his mistakes and will do this again next season.

timetogobr

Thought a few of our players could & should have done better today. Congratulations to Wolves, I hope they go all the way & win the competition. Ynwa

Sanj1

No complaints really, although there was too many changes to the team.

The first half was abysmal, I see Moreno getting stick again, he was not the worst player so why pick on him. I have great hopes for Jones but he was out of his depth. The highlight of the match for me was Hoever taking the ball out of defence & giving a good pass.

Disappointing but we move on.

liverlad

Br, you may not have noticed that we have had the best start to a season in the history of the club. Ever. Klopp has clearly prioritised the league which we have the best chance of winning for 30 years. Playing first teamers obviously runs the risk of injury which can negatively impact our league campaign. You are alone in wanting to risk our title tilt for a possible fa cup run.

Calling our manager Flopp is classless and crass. You should be ashamed of yourself if you really are a Liverpool fan, if not, gfy

nediarb2

Good evening gentlemen. I hope you don’t mind a cameo post from an outsider here. Like a lot of other football fans, I’ve watched a fair bit of Liverpool in the last few days, so have a question for you all, if you don’t mind.

Has Liverpool’s respect-o-meter gone a bit wrong in the last two games? Too much for City and not enough for Wolves (or the FA Cup, arguably).

You can make a case for Klopp being a little dismissive of the cups given the major push for a first Prem title I guess. But against City my son and I stared in disbelief at each other when seeing that both Milner and Hendo were starting at Abu Dabhi Wanderers. That was not a midfield to give City problems imho. Fabinho improved things no end when he came on. I like him alot.

If I were Klopp I’d have played a strong side vs Wolves, not for respecting the opposition or the competition, but for re-establishing a winning momentum asap.

Thank you in advance for not flaming the sh*te out of me for being a Chelski fan 🙂

AshCFC

Ash I personally wouldn’t do things differently regarding the FA Cup, and Klopp has the same idea as well. I find momentum to be a highly overrated concept as a whole, it is an abstract concept that may or may not help a team. What’s important is the team’s mentality as a whole, if Klopp has instilled a belief that we can actually win the league among the lads, I don’t see why they can’t brush off this loss and focus on the league.

When you haven’t won the league in 20 odd years, any genuine shot at it takes priority. I may be cynical but to me the FA cup isn’t worth the distraction, and we don’t have the squad depth to cope with that many competitions at the highest level.

GellerBing

Klopp arguably got it wrong in his midfield selection against city. But if mane had scored in the 1st half people would be saying klopp got the midf right.

No complaints from me on the team selection against wolves. Getting knocked out of the fa cup could be a blessing in disguise.

redsforever

Only watched 60 minutes, I wasn’t that excited about the game beforehand then I saw the team sheet and lost even more enthusiasm. What I did see however was very, very poor. We have a very good first 11 but beyond that we have no depth. Last night it wasn’t just the lack of quality but the lack of effort. Sturridge is on 100k or something yet he just strolls about doing nothing at all. He probably doesn’t even need to have his shirt clean after that “effort”. Migs looked a level or two below the quality of a Premiership keeper, Moreno was just Moreno and Milner had an absolute shocker and did not look comfortable as the sole DM, whilst Shaq looked like he didn’t want to be there. Keita was very disappointing, I thought this might be a game where he takes the game by the scruff of the next and imposes himself but he was poor, always seemed to make the wrong decision. I had very high hopes for him but I’m starting to have doubts, he just does not look the part.

I wont critise the kids as they are just that, kids. Hoever actually looked ok, albeit a little too little understandably.

Our squad still have a number of players that are stealing a living and need to go. Migs, Moreno, Sturridge, Origi (although a good goal). I think in the summer there will be a lot of young(ish) players bought to hopefully provide back up and show some effort and fight when called upon. Our first 11 is very good, our depth is not.

Not too disappointed about going out, as others have said our priority lies elsewhere and now we know our 11 will have rest weeks.

threeps

Liverlad, I picked Moreno because he is one of the senior players and was absolutely dreadful. He jumped out of a tackle on the edge of our box, he nearly took keitas head off with a simple ball then stood on the ball and let them in.

Keita and sturridge aswell were very poor.

I’ve no problem going out of The FA Cup but two defeats in a row will have the vultures saying we are falling apart and it stops momentum. No problem with that team last night just disappointed fringe players didn’t stand up when given a chance

Drip points on sat and it will give them more fuel. We will bounce back on sat.

Sean the sailor

Naby Keita is well on his way to be the flop of the season.

garydos

Totally disagree about Keita, he has done well against West Ham, Spurs, Burnley etc. but injuries have affected his progress.

Just like Robertson and Fabinho, I believe he will come good after a slow start. Personally I think he needs to be more confident and show us what he can really do

Songman

We currently have 3 top CBs injured (Gomez, Lovren, Matip), and who knows when they will recover or if they will get injured again.

If Van Dijk gets injured who are we going to play in defence, Fabinho and Phillips, or even Hoever?

I suspect Liverpool will be looking to sign a CB on loan in this window. If we want to win the league it is imperative that we have quality players in every position

Gary Cahill on loan as cover for CB???

Songman