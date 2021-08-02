Liverpool’s failure to offload Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi cost them a realistic chance at landing Donyell Malen, a report claims.

Malen eventually picked Borussia Dortmund following a lengthy transfer pursuit for the former PSV Eindhoven man. Indeed, he had links elsewhere in the Premier League than just Liverpool. The battle for his services came after he scored 27 goals in 45 appearances last season. He also laid on 10 assists in what was a standout campaign.

However, he continued his form into Euro 2020, adding two more assists for the Netherlands.

While Dortmund won the race for Malen – who will act as their Jadon Sancho replacement – Liverpool reportedly had strong interest in a deal.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, however, Liverpool would have needed to shift some of their own attacking talent before making a serious move.

The reporter was speaking on a Twitch stream. He said Switzerland international Shaqiri and Belgian Origi would have needed to leave to raise funds.

Out of the pair, Shaqiri looks closest to leaving. He revealed last week that he has told the Liverpool board of his desire to move on.

Furthermore, the Reds have accepted his stance and Napoli and Lazio are potential transfer suitors.

Neuhaus the man to replace Wijnaldum? Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has recently “reaffirmed” his interest in Borussia Monchengladbach's midfielder Florian Neuhaus, as they look to find a replacement for the departed Georginio Wijnaldum.

Origi has not received any serious interest as yet, but he remains on the fringes of Klopp’s team.

Diogo Jota’s arrival last September lessened his importance and he only played nine Premier League games last season.

Liverpool have a history of spending only what they earn. Most recently, Marko Grujic, Harry Wilson, Taiwo Awoniyi and Liam Millar have all left to pay for new defender Ibrahima Konate.

For Malen, meanwhile, he has signed a five-year contract in Dortmund. He will look to hit the ground running in a new league.

Liverpool, Kabak transfer feeling revealed

Elsewhere, Liverpool were always unlikely to sign Ozan Kabak on a permanent deal once Konate arrived, one journalist has claimed.

Turkey international Kabak arrived at Anfield on loan in January to bolster the Reds’ weakened defence.

He enjoyed a decent spell, but Constantin Eckner has revealed Liverpool’s true feelings on his future.

Rating the seven players Tottenham spent their Gareth Bale money on…