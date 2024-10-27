Liverpool and Arsenal will be embroiled in a battle on the pitch on Sunday, but a report has claimed they are in a battle off the pitch too for the signing of Arda Guler from Real Madrid.

Guler was linked with Liverpool over the summer after struggling for game time during his debut season at Real Madrid but impressing with the Turkish national team at Euro 2024. However, he opted to remain at Carlo Ancelotti’s disposal.

The attacking midfielder has since been linked with Arsenal and that has been reiterated by Fichajes – although the same source now claims Liverpool have resumed their own pursuit of Guler too.

There have been some question marks over the influence and output of Dominik Szoboszlai at Liverpool recently and Guler is the kind of midfielder who could add more creativity to that particular department.

However, to allow him to move, the report claims Real Madrid would be asking for a fee above £67m (€80m/€86m). After all, he remains under contract in the Spanish capital until 2029 and his employers believe he has the potential to become one of the best in the world.

But the report states that ‘English clubs have stepped up their efforts’ to move for Guler ahead of the next transfer window – and that it will be the player himself to have the final say on whether he wants to stay at Real Madrid or leave.

Guler was an unused substitute in Real Madrid’s shock 4-0 El Clasico defeat to Barcelona on Saturday, but has made 11 appearances in all competitions this season, including three starts.

READ MORE: Kylian Mbappe blasted as ‘biggest culprit’ after Barcelona humble Real Madrid in El Clasico

Will Arda Guler leave Real Madrid?

Guler became hot property over the summer when his performances at the Euros indicated he was deserving of more playing time than Ancelotti had afforded him so far.

Earlier this month, he was even the subject of a fake transfer when Juventus’ social media accounts were hacked and posted that the Italian club had signed him, which was obviously untrue.

But what does the future really hold for Guler? There is no doubting the competition for places is high at Real Madrid, with the likes of Jude Bellingham, Fede Valverde, Luka Modric and Aurelien Tchouameni clocking more minutes of gametime in LaLiga so far this season.

However, it seems too soon to say Guler will be leaving Real Madrid, while claims of interest from Liverpool and Arsenal seem premature with regards to their plans for 2025.

Latest Liverpool transfer news

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been given encouragement in their pursuit of a free-scoring Bundesliga forward who could add to their attacking ranks.

Omar Marmoush is the player in question amid his stunning form for Eintracht Frankfurt and the latest reports from Germany have shared his stance on a move to Liverpool if the Reds firm up their interest.

However, TEAMtalk correspondent Rudy Galetti has shut down rumours that current winger Federico Chiesa could leave, despite only joining from Juventus in the summer.

Elsewhere, both Liverpool and Arsenal have been mentioned as potential takers for a Barcelona sensation.

IN FOCUS: Guler this season v last

How Guler has performed so far this season compared to the whole of last season

As stated, Guler showed over the summer that he was capable of earning more gametime at Real Madrid, but has he made the most of it yet?

Considering all competitions, the playmaker is already just one appearance away from matching his tally from the whole of last season, which implies he has been receiving more faith – even if that hasn’t always been as a starter still.

However, he is yet to provide a goal or assist this season, whereas he scored six goals last season for the double winners.

Several of Guler’s metrics are similar to last season; as shown in the graphic above, his passing accuracy is practically identical, while other similarities include his rate of shots on target per 90 (1.5 in both seasons).

He is currently creating more chances on average than last season – with his success rate from crossing improving from 15.4% to 28.6% – but his rate of successfully taking on opponents is down.

Guler is averaging more forward passes, though, and if he continues in that vein it could only be a matter of time before he starts making more meaningful contributions again.

But for now, his focus simply has to be on trying to nail down his place in Ancelotti’s system.