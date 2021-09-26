Liverpool have reportedly reached an agreement with Brighton to sign outstanding midfielder Yves Bissouma in the January transfer window.

Jurgen Klopp is a big admirer of the Mali midfielder, with the Reds linked with Bissouma throughout the course of the summer. However, it looks like the Merseysiders will make another attempt in January, with one report claiming they have made a significant breakthrough to get the deal over the line.

According to Fichajes, the Reds have agreed a £40million deal with the Seagulls to sign the 25-year-old.

Bissouma is considered a direct replacement for Gini Wjnaldum in Liverpool’s midfield engine room.

While not quite providing the same goal threat as the Dutchman, Bissouma is a box-to-box player with brilliant technical ability and will add more dynamism to Klopp’s midfield.

Indeed, the former Lille star recently claimed that he is the best central midfielder in the Premier League. His superb form since arriving on the south coast certainly goes some way to backing up that claim.

Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal have also been linked with the player. However, it appears that Liverpool are very close to securing his signature.

Bissouma will add energy and youthful exuberance to a Reds midfield that is ageing, especially where Jordan Henderson, Thiago and James Milner are concerned.

One potential spanner in the works could be that Brighton do not necessarily need to sell the player. They racked in £50m from the sale of Ben White to Arsenal over the summer and are financially sound.

Money talks, however, and if Liverpool’s offer is around £40m then the Seagulls are expected to cash in.

No complaints from Klopp

Meanwhile, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp felt Brentford were good value for their 3-3 draw on Saturday.

The Reds were firm favourites to emerge from Brentford Community Stadium with all three points but had to settle for just one. After being pegged back early on, the Bees took the lead through Ethan Pinnock. Diogo Jota soon restored parity and ensured the sides were level at the break.

Salah then netted his 100th Premier League goal for Liverpool to give them the lead. Vitaly Janelt converted from close range after Pontus Jansson’s effort struck the bar to bring the sides level again.

Curtis Jones’s deflected long-range effort looked set to send the points to Merseyside. But Yoane Wissa equalised once again with eight minutes left on the clock to send the home faithful crazy.

After the dust settled on the encounter, Klopp confessed that the hosts earned the right to take a point.

“They deserved their three goals for the way they played,” he told Sky Sports. “We obviously couldn’t deal with the long balls today but we should have scored more goals.

“They deserved it. I don’t think you can control them much better, we created a lot of clear-cut chances but couldn’t deal with them defensively.

“These things happen. We should have scored more. If we win 3-2 or 4-3 we still have these struggles defensively.”

And the German coach refused to blame the west London outfit for their long-ball tactics.

“I have no problem with accepting when you play this kind of football. That’s football. You have to create things to deserve to win,” he added.

“They deserved a point as well because they put up a proper fight. I respect that a lot. In the end there were situations we should do better – and then it could be a completely different game. Their goalie should have number 10 on his shirt with the balls that he played.”

