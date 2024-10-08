Liverpool strike ‘fear’ into Prem minnow by joining Tottenham with interest in attacking star

Antoine Semenyo is on the radar of Liverpool and Tottenham among others

Liverpool and Newcastle have reportedly both joined Tottenham in pursuing Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo, with the Cherries fearful of losing their star.

Semenyo has taken on added responsibility in the Bournemouth forward line since the departure of Dominic Solanke. The striker joined Tottenham in the summer for a fee potentially rising to £65million.

The first game this season, Semenyo played up top, scoring his first goal of the season, before returning to the right-wing position – which has become more natural to him of late – where he bagged goals two and three for the season and an assist.

Amid his good form, the forward has the eyes of some Premier League big hitters on him.

According to GIVEMESPORT, Semenyo’s form has alerted Liverpool, Newcastle and Tottenham.

It’s believed Bournemouth fear the attacker is becoming a target of big clubs, and want to avoid seeing him depart, especially soo after Solanke did.

But if that does happen, the report suggests the Cherries would be able to receive a big sum of money for Semenyo.

Tottenham interest already evident

Interest from Liverpool and Newcastle is fresh, but Tottenham were seemingly already in the mix for Semenyo.

It has been suggested they are willing to splash £33million to take him to north London.

There, he would reunite with Solanke, who he played alongside on 41 occasions as a Bournemouth player.

The pair did not have the most prolific partnership, with Solanke assisting Semenyo twice in those games, and no goals being scored the other way.

But playing for a bigger club with more attacking talent, things could be different.

Liverpool round-up: Salah on unexpected radar

Liverpool know there is a chance of Mohamed Salah moving on at the end of the season, given his contract is up.

But while Saudi Arabia looks the most likely destination, it’s reported San Diego FC are plotting the shock swoop of both Salah and Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne.

Real Madrid could reportedly accelerate their interest in Trent Alexander-Arnold, too, following the injury to right-back Dani Carvajal.

But Liverpool could see some players coming in, too, with Atalanta midfielder Ederson featuring high on their midfielder shortlist.

How is Semenyo performing

Semenyo played 11 games for Bournemouth in 2022/23 after joining from Bristol City, and after one goal that term, his production in the top flight has clearly been on the rise.