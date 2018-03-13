Liverpool striker vows to hit back after strong criticism

On-loan Liverpool striker Divock Origi admits that he is “not happy” with Wolfsburg’s current plight but intends to stay and fight for his place.

The Belgium star paid the price for a dismal display when he was taken off before half-time during Saturday’s 3-0 Bundesliga loss to Hoffenheim.

After a promising start in Germany, Origi’s fortunes have taken a massive downturn and he has scored just five goals in 26 appearances for Bruno Labbadia’s relegation-threatened outfit.

His dad and advisor, Mike Origi, admits the 22-year-old attacker is feeling down but says he will not be throwing in the towel just yet.

“He was very disappointed after the game,” he told Wolfsburger Allgemeine Zeitung.

“But the coach is the boss, he is subordinated to. Divock wants to offer himself again in every training session for a starting place. He is not happy with this situation and will push himself again.

“Divock is focused 100% on Wolfsburg and wants to help the club in the relegation battle. Contact with Liverpool and coach Jurgen Klopp has not been around for a while because my son just wants to focus on Wolfsburg.

“Divock came to Wolfsburg to become a better player. And he has become one in my eyes. We will get together after the season with all involved and discuss the further career.”

