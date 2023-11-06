Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool in strong push for Arsenal, Tottenham target; Newcastle want Chelsea old boy back in Prem

Lloyd Kelly has been linked with six clubs

Liverpool are one of three Premier League clubs in pursuit of AC Milan and Juventus target Lloyd Kelly, while Newcastle have expressed an interest in Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen, according to Monday’s European papers.

LIVERPOOL LOOK AT KELLY AGAIN

Liverpool have resumed their pursuit of Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly to rival Juventus and AC Milan for his signature.

That’s according to Tuttosport, which has also claimed that Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are showing an interest in the centre-back, whose contract on the South Coast is due to expire at the end of the season.

The Italian newspaper has indicated that Kelly could be eager to broaden his horizons, having alerted the Serie A duo of Juventus and Milan (who are going through an injury crisis in his position).

But Tuttosport has also warned his Italian admirers that Liverpool are back in the race for Kelly after supposedly failing with a €20m offer for him last summer.

Along with Arsenal and Tottenham, they are one of three new clubs who could keep the left-footer in England after he leaves Bournemouth.

Another possible exit route for Kelly would be to go to Germany with Borussia Dortmund. Wherever he ends up, the lure of competing in the Champions League, Europa League or Conference League could tempt him.

Therefore, it will be up to his respective suitors to have as strong a season as possible to see what they can qualify for next season.

For context, Arsenal, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund are in the Champions League this season, while Liverpool are in the Europa League and – for different reasons – neither Tottenham nor Juventus are playing in Europe.

Kelly has never played in a UEFA match in his career so far, since the only clubs he has represented have been Bristol City and Bournemouth.

The Cherries have had him among their ranks since 2019. They suffered relegation in his debut season, but Kelly was part of their promotion-winning squad two years later and has since established himself in the Premier League.

At the age of 25, he is now weighing up where he wants to spend the next part of his career.

NEWCASTLE CONSIDER CHRISTENSEN

Newcastle are interested in bringing former Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen back to the Premier League from Barcelona. (Diario Sport)

Real Madrid have joined Man Utd in the race for €60m-rated Sporting centre-back Goncalo Inacio. (AS)

Clubs in the Premier League and Saudi Arabia are interested in signing former Tottenham winger Steven Bergwijn from Ajax. (Fabrizio Romano)

Man Utd have enquired about signing Sacha Boey from Galatasaray, who still want to tie the full-back to a new contract. (RMC Sport)

Nottingham Forest are ready to pay €7m to sign 26-year-old centre-back Nino from Fluminense. (Globo Esporte)

Tottenham have made a formal offer to sign Club America defender Sebastian Caceres. (Fernando Esquivel)

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has confessed he used to dream of playing for Paris Saint-Germain, but it is not on his mind now. (Canal+)

Barcelona are concerned that Clement Lenglet’s value is decreasing during his loan spell at Aston Villa, since they want to cash in on the defender after. (Diario Sport)

LOAN CLUB ALREADY MOVING ON FROM TOTTENHAM FLOP

Galatasaray have already lined up a replacement for Tanguy Ndombele after his loan spell from Tottenham, since they want AZ’s Dani De Wit. (Fotospor)

Everton are closely monitoring Borussia Monchengladbach academy striker Winsley Boteli, but so are Juventus. (Fabrizio Romano)

Neither Marcos Alonso nor Sergi Roberto will be offered a new contract by Barcelona. (Diario Sport)

Eder Militao is due to sign a new contract with Real Madrid until 2028, containing a €1bn release clause. (Fabrizio Romano)

Juventus will try to sign Domenico Berardi from Sassuolo on loan in January with an obligation to buy. (Corriere Dello Sport)

Atletico Madrid are interested in signing left-back Juan Miranda from fellow La Liga outfit Real Betis. (Fabrizio Romano)

Atleti are also tracking Sergi Cardona from Las Palmas as an option at left-back. (Mundo Deportivo)