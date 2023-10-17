Liverpool in ‘strong’ push to sign new world-class striker target, with Arsenal and Chelsea to miss out

Liverpool have concrete interest in Napoli goal machine Victor Osimhen and could soon mobilise ahead of signing the striker before rivals Arsenal and Chelsea, according to one chief reporter.

Osimhen has taken his game to the next level since joining Napoli from Lille in September 2020. Overall, he has registered 65 goals and 15 assists in 111 games for the Serie A club to establish himself as one of the best centre-forwards in the world.

Osimhen was in stunning form last season, as he fired in 31 goals in 39 appearances to help Napoli win their first Scudetto since the Diego Maradona era, as well as reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

The Nigerian was expected to extend his contract with Napoli over the summer, as his current deal is due to expire in June 2025. However, that did not happen, and it now looks less likely after Napoli posted two videos which appeared to mock him on social media. In turn, Osimhen has deleted all pictures of him representing Napoli from his Instagram.

That was great news for Arsenal and Chelsea, as both Premier League sides are aiming to make him their new talisman up front. However, the London clubs will now face serious competition from Liverpool for his signing.

According to the director of Napoli radio station Radio Kiss Kiss, Valder de Maggio, Liverpool have ‘strong interest’ in Osimhen and could ruin Arsenal and Chelsea’s plans for him, while also destroying his potential contract renewal at Napoli.

“There is strong, strong interest in Liverpool for Victor Osimhen,” the journalist said (via Napoli Magazine and Sport Witness). “Then it will have to be seen whether the Reds will put pressure on Osimhen’s agent not to renew or not.”

Of course, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp can already rely on the likes of Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota at centre-forward. And the Reds invested a whopping £85million to sign Nunez in summer 2022.

Liverpool gunning for huge Victor Osimhen capture

However, it is clear that by signing Osimhen, Liverpool would elevate their forward line to the next level. The 24-year-old is unstoppable at times and has the potential to be able to rival Erling Haaland’s scoring feats in England.

Osimhen has also proven his ability in European competition, as he netted five goals in just six matches last term on Napoli’s route to the last eight of the Champions League. So far this campaign, he has managed six strikes in 10 games across all competitions.

Osimhen is not the only elite forward Liverpool are eyeing up, as they are also stepping up their attempts to snare a Bundesliga ace. Although, that move could see Liverpool inadvertently hand Manchester City a boost.