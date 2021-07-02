Liverpool being strung along despite transfer target becoming a ‘priority’

Liverpool are seemingly being strung along by FC Porto after the latest report revealed why the chances of a transfer happening are slim despite it being a ‘priority’.

The Reds have become synonymous with superb dealings in the transfer market in recent years. Transfer guru Michael Edwards has pulled rabbits out of the hat on multiple occasions on both the incomings and outgoings front.

With Georginio Wijnaldum exiting Anfield after a five-year stint to join PSG, Edwards has turned his attentions to the midfield.

Porto’s creative spark Otavio was recently linked with filling the void left by Wijnaldum. It had been speculated the path to a deal could be smoothed by including forgotten man Marko Grujic in negotiations.

The Serbian, 25, has frequently been farmed out on loan since joining Liverpool in 2016. His most recent temporary departure led him to Porto where by all accounts, he impressed.

Now, per Sport Witness (citing Portuguese outlet O Jogo) bringing Grujic back to Porto on a permanent deal has become a ‘priority’.

However, the likelihood of that happening appears to be slim. Liverpool reportedly value the player at the €15m mark.

Porto are said to have ‘no way of paying that’ at present. Nevertheless, despite being unable to pull off a deal, they intend to continue talks with Liverpool as a token gesture.

The article claims that their ‘strategy’ is to ‘carry on with talks’ to show they ‘will not give up’.

One might think including Grujic as a makeweight in a deal that would see Otavio move the other way would make sense.

However, it is reiterated that any deals made for the pair will be strictly separate.

Liverpool unperturbed by frequent Konate concern

Meanwhile, Liverpool assistant coach Peter Krawietz has explained why manager Jurgen Klopp has no concerns over Ibrahima Konate’s injury record.

Liverpool were struck down with an unprecedented injury crisis at the heart of their defence last season. Ibrahima Konate was drafted in earlier this window to bolster their depth, though he too has struggled with injuries during his career.

However, speaking to Liverpool’s official website, though, Krawietz explained why the Reds’ coaches do not fear his injury history.

“This is what we are looking for. Still young but 10 years’ experience would be the best package but that’s not possible!” the coach said. But with him, he started playing in the Bundesliga aged 18 years.

“He had a few injury issues and missed a lot of games. but if you look at his development and what he did in the last years after returning from this injury, there are enough games to watch and to gather a proper picture and this is why we are so convinced about him.”

Krawietz went on to explain why Liverpool have a strong belief the Frenchman will become a world class superstar.

