Liverpool to stun Arsenal, Chelsea with sensational £120m double deal for imposing stars

Liverpool are reportedly pushing to sign Portugal star Goncalo Inacio and one of his Sporting CP team-mates, in a double move which would see Arsenal and Chelsea lose out.

Inacio is a highly coveted defender as he is a left-footed centre-half who is comfortable playing out from the back. The 6ft 1in star is already a regular for both Sporting and the Portugal national team, despite being only 22 years of age.

The fact Inacio is a quality all-round defender means it is no surprise major clubs are looking to prise him away from Sporting’s grasp.

Inacio has been linked with Liverpool, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Arsenal and Newcastle United.

But according to the latest from Portuguese newspaper O Jogo, it is Liverpool who are mobilising as they aim to win the race for Inacio.

The Reds currently have Virgil van Dijk on the left side of central defence, and the Dutchman has been an outstanding performer since moving to Anfield in January 2018.

However, Liverpool’s captain is now 32, which means question marks will soon start to arise over how long he has left at the top level.

Given Inacio’s great performances for both club and country, he would be a perfect long-term replacement for Van Dijk.

Liverpool in for Sporting duo – report

Inacio is not the only player who might swap Sporting for Liverpool this summer, either. The report adds that Liverpool are also weighing up a potential move for his defensive partner Ousmane Diomande.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle and Bayern Munich have all sent scouts to watch Diomande, with those officials returning to their respective clubs impressed.

The right-sided centre-back is even younger than Inacio at just 20 but is already showing maturity way beyond his years. Plus, he is a threat in both boxes as he stands at 6ft 3in.

As with most players shining in the Portuguese top flight, Inacio and Diomande will not come cheap. Inacio is protected by a €60million (£51.2m) release clause, while Diomande’s exit clause stands at €80m (£68.3m).

Sporting are expected to hold out for those sums in full before letting the duo leave, which means Liverpool will have to pay just under £120m to take them both to Anfield.

Of course, Liverpool do already have a solid option at right centre-half in Ibrahima Konate, and he could form a great partnership with Inacio in the future. However, landing Diomande too would bolster the options of Liverpool’s new manager, while also future-proofing the defence once players such as Van Dijk and Joel Matip leave.

Interestingly, Liverpool are currently looking at both Sporting boss Ruben Amorim and Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso as they prepare for life after Jurgen Klopp. Amorim would be delighted if he got to reunite with Inacio and Diomande at Liverpool.

