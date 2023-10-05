Liverpool stun Man Utd as Klopp orders major January signing of £88m star seen as successor to fading Anfield force

Liverpool are reportedly planning to hijack Manchester United plans to sign Benfica defender Antonio Silva with Jurgen Klopp seeing the teenage defender as a long-term successor to one of his trusted Anfield lieutenants.

The Merseysiders spent the summer window just gone hastily rebuilding their midfield after stalwarts Jordan Henderson and Fabinho were tempted to Saudi Arabia and joined the likes of James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in leaving Anfield. In their place came £145.2m worth of new talent with Dominik Szoboszlai the pick of the bunch and Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Waturu Endo also signing for Liverpool.

However, there can be no escaping from the fact that Klopp – whose scouting team has succession plans in place for all their big-name stars on the off-chance they depart – also went into the summer window wanting to bolster his central defensive options too.

Indeed, Klopp was very much intent on finding a long-term replacement for the ageing Joel Matip, whose better days appear to be behind him. The 32-year-old has been at Anfield since a 2016 free-transfer move from Schalke and was one of Klopp’s first signings at the club.

Making a total of 193 appearances for Liverpool, Matip is now in his eighth season with the club and has proved an influential figure in the success enjoyed on Merseyside.

However, there were signs last season that Matip’s better days are behind him. And with his deal expiring in summer 2024, there were reports emerging that Liverpool would be open to his sale if a reasonable offer came in and the club were able to settle on a replacement.

Liverpool keen to beat Man Utd to Antonio Silva deal

As it went, Liverpool did not field any offers for Matip, while their focus on reinforcing their midfield meant the hunt for a new defender was ultimately placed on ice.

But according to the Daily Mail, Klopp and Co are ready to beat down a path in the January window to the signing of highly-rated Benfica teenager Silva.

The 19-year-old defender has excelled in recent times, earning comparisons in his homeland to one of their other recent defensive exports in Ruben Dias.

Appearing on 52 occasions already for Benfica, and having won five caps for Portugal, Silva has a huge €100m (£88m) exit clause in his contract.

And while that arrangement is not due to expire until summer 2027, Benfica are keen to reward him with a new deal that elevates that release clause to an even higher plane and therefore makes it harder for his suitors to make a power-grab for his services.

However, he has been scouted intensely by Liverpool in recent weeks, who plan to watch him in action for his country in the upcoming international break.

To that end, the Reds are reportedly eager to launch a move for his services in the winter window and strengthen their defence going into the second half of the campaign.

Man Utd also keen on Antonio Silva

However, Liverpool will seemingly not have it all their own way in the chase to sign Silva.

Tuesday’s Euro Paper Talk revealed he is also being watched closely by Manchester United, who have the teenager on their list of three defenders they would like to sign as a successor for Harry Maguire.

Alongside Silva, United are also pursuing Edmond Tapsoba of Bayer Leverkusen, while Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo also remains an active target, having identified the Frenchman during the summer window.

Reports in Portugal, though, claim Erik ten Hag would most like to sign Silva with the teenager’s ceiling seen as higher than the other two options.

Indeed, Silva boasts a formidable record in the Portuguese Primeira Liga this season. He boasts a 94% successful pass ratio and averages six successful duels, four tackles and four clearances for every appearance he’s made so far this season.

United have a good recent track record of buying outstanding talents from Portugal too, with Bruno Fernandes inspiring a rise in fortune upon his arrival back in January 2019.

As a result, a fierce battle could ensue between the two north-west giants over the 6ft 2in defender.

However, Ten Hag’s prospects are likely to rest first on his ability to move on the unwanted Maguire. The England defender’s £200,000 a week deal at Old Trafford does not expire until 2025 and moving him on has proved far harder than Ten Hag would have liked.

