Liverpool stung by Tottenham again, as Postecoglou lines up no-brainer January transfer

Tottenham ‘will certainly’ explore a January transfer for a versatile defender Liverpool were understood to be leading the race to sign, per reports.

Tottenham ended Liverpool’s unbeaten start to the season on Sunday when a last-gasp own goal from Joel Matip sent Spurs fans into raptures.

The nature of several controversial calls in the contest – including Luis Diaz’s offside goal – has angered Liverpool who released a strong statement on Sunday night.

Nonetheless, Spurs could only beat what was in front of them and when the final whistle blew, that’s exactly what they did.

Now, according to Football London, Ange Postecoglou’s side could soon land a second blow on the Reds, this time in the transfer market.

Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly is a player both clubs are converging on. Tottenham lodged a £20m bid in the latter stages of the summer window, though why Bournemouth refused to play ball has since come to light.

However, the 24-year-old is out of contract at season’s end and as such, a January exit to ensure Bournemouth don’t lose the player for nothing has been heavily touted.

Spurs are expected to sign another established centre-back in 2024 despite landing Micky van de Ven from Wolfsburg.

Edmond Tapsoba of Bayer Leverkusen is another in their sights, though a mid-season raid on the Bundesliga table toppers will be difficult to pull off.

Signing Kelly instead comes with a plethora of advantages, not least the far more modest sum he’ll cost due to his contract status. Kelly’s versatility – being capable of operating at left-back too – as well as his Premier League experience are also handy factors to consider.

Football Insider recently claimed Liverpool and Newcastle have sized Kelly up too and the Reds were understood to be leading the race ahead of the winter window opening its doors.

However, according to Football London’s Alasdair Gold, Tottenham are certain to explore a move.

Kelly in Tottenham’s sights; Postecoglou knows he’s short at CB

In a Q&A Gold was asked if the aborted Kelly deal is something Spurs will revisit in January.

“Kelly will certainly be one of the defenders they look at,” wrote Gold. “Postecoglou made it clear when I asked after the window shut that he was short at centre-back now.

“Kelly’s contract situation, with just nine months or so left on his deal, marks him out as a good homegrown option for a mid-season swoop and he fits Postecoglou’s system.

“Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham) will also be in the same contract situation if nothing new is signed.”

A bidding war between Tottenham and Liverpool would certainly be to the benefit of Bournemouth. Unless Kelly pens fresh terms at some stage between now and January, the winter window is Bournemouth’s final chance to collect a fee for one of their most important players.

