Liverpool stung, as Chelsea offer elite star to Real Madrid in blockbuster swap deal

Liverpool have failed to sign Aurelien Tchouameni previously and Chelsea could now rub salt in their wounds by taking him to Stamford Bridge, according to stunning reports in Spain.

Tchouameni came through the Bordeaux academy and went on to play 37 times in their first team before leaving for a Ligue 1 rival. In January 2020, Monaco paid €18million to sign the defensive midfielder.

Tchouameni enjoyed a particularly impressive 2021-22 campaign with Monaco, which prompted both Liverpool and Real Madrid to land on him as a prime target.

Jurgen Klopp viewed the Frenchman as the ideal successor to Fabinho and was desperate to take him to Anfield. The manager even phoned Tchouameni on several occasions, though Liverpool ultimately lost out in the transfer race.

Tchouameni ended up joining Madrid in a deal worth an initial €80m, with add-ons potentially taking the transfer to a huge €100m.

So far, Tchouameni has made 82 appearances for the Spanish giants, helping them win the Copa del Rey (Spanish cup), Supercopa de Espana (Spanish super cup), FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

Last summer, the 24-year-old was once again tipped to join Liverpool as part of their midfield overhaul, but he ended up staying at Madrid instead.

According to Goal, who cite reports emerging from Spain, Tchouameni could end up playing in the Premier League next term, but not with Liverpool.

Chelsea want long-term Liverpool target

Chelsea are planning an audacious approach to try and snare the classy midfielder. Chelsea are so desperate to add him to their ranks that they are even willing to offer captain Reece James in a massive player-plus-cash deal, it is claimed.

The Blues know that Madrid have previously looked into signing James as a successor to current right-back Dani Carvajal. As such, they feel they can use James to tempt Madrid into letting Tchouameni leave.

The fact Chelsea are looking at signing a defensive midfielder spells trouble for Moises Caicedo.

The Ecuadorian swapped Brighton for Chelsea last summer for an initial £100m, which could rise to a British record £115m. However, he has struggled in a Chelsea shirt so far and was at fault for one of Alejandro Garnacho’s goals during the thrilling 4-3 win over Manchester United on Thursday.

The report adds that Madrid view Tchouameni as a crucial part of their long-term project, which means Chelsea will find it tough to replace Caicedo with the La Liga star.

However, it is clear that Caicedo needs to improve his performances, otherwise Blues chief Todd Boehly will be convinced to spend yet more money to bolster his midfield.

