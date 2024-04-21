Liverpool stunned, with Barcelona ‘very much interested’ in admired attacker who dreams of move

Luis Diaz has many admirers at Barcelona ahead of attempts to sign him in the summer

Liverpool will be stunned by continued attempts from Barcelona to snare Luis Diaz, as the Blaugrana reportedly remain ‘very much interested’ in snaring him this summer.

Interest in Reds attacker Diaz from multiple clubs has been heavily reported of late. The likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are all said to be in the mix for his signing.

That the Colombian attacker has 13 goals and four assists in all competitions this term no doubt shows that he could have an impact for any big side.

A statement from his father on Diaz’s dreams of playing for a big Spanish side have no doubt piqued the interest of Barca and Real further.

And while he plays for one of Europe’s biggest clubs already, in recent years, the progression route has generally been from a big Premier League side to one of those clubs – Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Luis Suarez are prime examples.

As such, if a move is to happen, Barca and Real look as if they’ll be the favourites.

The former could soon push ahead of their La Liga rivals in pursuit.

Indeed, according to Sport, Barcelona are ‘very much interested’ in signing the winger.

Barcelona admired in Barca

While Real have been linked, the Barca interest seems to be more powerful.

Indeed, it’s said Diaz has ‘many admirers’ at the club, and that he would be open to moving there should certainly help things.

The recent exit of Ousmane Dembele is mentioned, with Diaz seen as a useful replacement – that Barca have struggled this season without him compared to last campaign highlights the need for more attacking talent for next season.

The financial situation at the club won’t help massively, but it seems a plan is in place, beyond the sales of a number of big names – some of which are almost definite.

Barca could stretch finances

Indeed, it’s said Barca also want a new midfielder, and obviously, signing big names both there and on the wing would be very tough.

But it’s said a ‘low-cost option’ such as Guido Rodriguez or a free transfer could be made to ensure there is enough money to snare Diaz. Barca have utilised free transfers well of late.

Ilkay Gundogan and Inigo Martinez were both signed for free in the summer, and the previous year saw Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen, Hector Bellerin and Marcos Alonso signed for nothing.

If more prudent moves can be made this summer, there’s a chance they could afford Diaz, and if a good enough offer comes in, Liverpool might have to consider it.

Of course, there’s a chance they lose Mohamed Salah this summer, so they’d think long and hard about selling two of their most important attacking assets.

