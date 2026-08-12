Liverpool stunned as Man City shortlist top Reds star and Romano confirms signing will happen

Manchester City are actively exploring a move for one of the best players at Liverpool, while Fabrizio Romano has confirmed City will make a big signing in the position he plays.

Man City have waved goodbye to several trusted lieutenants this summer, with John Stones (Inter Milan) and Bernardo Silva (Real Madrid) both leaving via free agency.

However, by far the most damaging departure would come in the form of 2024 Ballon d’Or winner, Rodri.

The midfield maestro may be the wrong side of 30, though he’s still among the very best in the world in his position.

Indeed, the fact Rodri was named the player of the tournament at the 2026 World Cup is clear evidence of that.

Nevertheless, Rodri now wishes to return to Spain, has agreed personal terms with Barcelona, and is the subject of rapidly advancing club-to-club talks between Barca and City. His transfer to the Camp Nou is expected to cost somewhere in the £55m-£65m range.

City have already signed Elliot Anderson for £116m this summer. But with Silva leaving too, the club want not one but two more midfielders to arrive.

The first of the anticipated double signing is shaping up to be Lille and Morocco sensation Ayyoub Bouaddi. Per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, there WILL be another big name who arrives after Bouaddi.

“This (Bouaddi) is not going to be the only signing for Man City in midfield,” declared Romano over the weekend. “They want to do more.”

And according to the latest from trusted reporter, Ben Jacobs, Man City are giving consideration to signing Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister.

Man City shortlist Alexis Mac Allister

He explained: “I know internally Alexis McAllister has been mentioned, but there’s been no contact yet, or developments with Liverpool.

“So that’s just more part of a shortlisting process than anything to get excited about.”

Jacobs made those claims for talkSPORT, with the article in which they were put forward going on to note Mac Allister would be viewed as a more ‘affordable’ option than Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez.

Both Argentina internationals are admired at City, but of the two, the Chelsea man is Maresca’s preferred option given he managed Fernandez at Chelsea.

READ NEXT: Liverpool take major step forward in Bradley Barcola chase after latest PSG developments

Contact with Fernandez’s camp has been made, per Romano, though an obvious issue comes in the form of the Blues thus far holding out for an eye-watering £120m.

Furthermore, in a fresh update on his YouTube channel, Romano not-so-subtly hinted Chelsea will make life difficult for City given the bad blood between the two clubs right now stemming from Maresca’s departure from Stamford Bridge at the turn of the year and subsequent arrival at the Etihad.

Failure to land Fernandez could see City ramp up efforts to raid Liverpool for Mac Allister, though there are no suggestions Liverpool would be open to a sale, or that Mac Allister wants to leave.

DON’T MISS: Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool transfer will be completed ‘next week’