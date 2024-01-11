Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool stunned as Man Utd prep shock midfield steal; Erling Haaland Man City exit gathers pace

Manchester United are aiming to land a crushing transfer blow on bitter rivals Liverpool and Leeds United, while Erling Haaland could leave Manchester City next summer and a double Tottenham exit is nearing completion – all in Thursday’s Euro Paper Talk.

MAN UTD TO TORMENT TWO BITTER RIVALS?

Manchester United have made a Liverpool midfield target a ‘prominent’ transfer aim for the summer, and the shock signing would replace a player Erik ten Hag has conceded isn’t Premier League standard.

Ten Hag has chopped and changed in his midfield this term, with Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Scott McTominay, Sofyan Amrabat and Kobbie Mainoo all getting time.

Casemiro and Eriksen both look to be on the decline, while doubts remain over McTominay’s defensive nous when playing in a deeper role.

Loanee Amrabat had been expected to shore up the engine room, though has made little impact thus far.

United have an option to buy in the Fiorentina man’s loan agreement. The option is worth £21.4m, though the Sun stated in December that Man Utd have privately conceded Amrabat simply isn’t cut out for Premier League football.

The option therefore won’t be triggered and according to reports in Spain (as cited by Caught Offside), Man Utd are lining up the Moroccan’s successor.

Man Utd to upset Liverpool and Leeds in one swoop

Firstly, the report reaffirms Amrabat won’t be at Man Utd beyond the summer. Secondly, they state the Red Devils are weighing up a move for Leeds Utd sensation, Archie Gray.

The 17-year-old has burst onto the scene this term and his versatility – being capable of playing at right-back or holding midfield – has drawn early comparisons with Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool have also taken note, with the Daily Mail previously claiming the Reds are fully prepared to bid for the youngster at season’s end. Gray is valued by Leeds in the £40m-£50m range.

Gray is under contract at Elland Road until the summer of 2025. As such, and if Leeds fail to win promotion back to the top flight this term, a summer exit in 2024 would make sense.

But per the fresh update, Man Utd intend to barge Liverpool aside and make a move of their own for Gray. Man Utd do have back-up options in mind, though it’s stressed Gray is ‘prominent’ in their thinking.

It’s acknowledged convincing the Leeds man to join bitter rivals Man Utd may prove difficult. The Gray family have a long and storied connection with the Whites and the player may ultimately refuse to join the Red Devils.

Nonetheless, Man Utd reportedly intend to at least ask the question and for the time being, Gray is viewed as their ideal replacement for Amrabat.

A Gray-Mainoo pairing would lack experience, though could be the bedrock of United’s midfield for the next decade.

DOUBLE TOTTENHAM EXIT NEARS COMPLETION

Djed Spence has undergone a medical with Genoa ahead of his six-month loan to Italy. Tottenham will cover Spence’s full salary during the loan which contains a €10m option to buy. (Fabrizio Romano)

Fellow Spurs defender, Eric Dier, is also on the cusp of leaving the club. Dier was videoed arriving in Munich ahead of joining Bayern in a permanent deal worth €4m. (Sky Germany)

Joshua Kimmich leaving Bayern next summer is now a very real possibility. The classy 28-year-old is ‘surprised’ that Bayern haven’t held contract extension talks and PSG and Man City are among those to have shown interest. (Sky Germany and various)

Inter Miami are weighing up a move for Aston Villa outcast, Philippe Coutinho. The Brazilian is currently loaned to Qatari side Al-Duhail, but David Beckham’s side are interested in forging a loan agreement of their own. (AS)

Bayern have soured on the idea of signing Fulham’s Joao Palhinha this month. The primary reason is growing fears the midfielder’s €50m price tag won’t prove value for money. (Florian Plettenberg)

Everton loanee Arnaut Danjuma has agreed personal terms with Lyon. The French side must now convince the Toffees and parent club Villarreal to find common ground over cutting his Everton loan short. (L’Equipe and FootMercato)

TRIPLE MAN UTD UPDATE

Prior claims Man Utd have served up Facundo Pellistri as a makeweight to help sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder, Morten Hjulmand, have been quashed. (A Bola)

Jadon Sancho’s medical ahead of joining Borussia Dortmund on a six-month loan took place on Thursday morning. Sancho’s loan will not contain an option to buy and Man Utd will receive a package worth roughly €4m in the deal. (Fabrizio Romano)

Talk of Anthony Martial potentially joining Marseille is wide of the mark. However, Man Utd are open to a sale and still have no intention of offering a contract extension. Martial will become a free agent at season’s end. (Fabrizio Romano)

PSG have sounded out the possibility of signing Karim Benzema on loan from Al-Ittihad. (Sports Zone)

Arsenal are willing to pay the €60m release clause in the contract of Real Sociedad midfielder, Martin Zubimendi. Despite goalscoring issues plaguing the club of late, the Gunners want to strengthen their engine room first. (Spanish press)

Brentford are primed to lodge a bid for Marseille full-back, Renan Lodi. The 25-year-old only joined Marseille from Atletico Madrid last summer and spent last season loaned to Nottingham Forest. (FootMercato)

HAALAND TRANSFER EXPLORED; LIVERPOOL MBAPPE LINKS GROW

Real Madrid are drawing up plans to sign Man City superstar Erling Haaland amid fears they’ll be rejected by Kylian Mbappe. Haaland would also represent a better fit for Real given Mbappe prefers playing on the left wing where Real already have Vinicius. Jr. Overseas clubs can reportedly sign Haaland for £86m via a two-tiered release clause that becomes active next summer. (AS and Forbes)

If Mbappe does spurn Real Madrid, it’s not set in stone he stays at PSG. In fact, the player’s entourage are in constant contact with Liverpool who’ve made it their mission to sign the French megastar. (L’Equipe)

Sevilla are the favourites to sign Hannibal Mejbri and successfully fend off a late hijack attempt by Everton. The Man Utd midfielder will join Sevilla on a six-month loan that contains an option to buy. (David Ornstein)

West Ham are sizing up Chelsea centre-back Trevoh Chalobah. The 24-year-old has the green light to leave and any move to West Ham would hinge on selling Nayef Aguerd. (talkSPORT)

Liverpool interest in Barcelona winger Raphinha is not expected to result in any bids. Jurgen Klopp reportedly doesn’t believe the Brazilian would improve his team. (Spanish press)

Newcastle have tabled a bid for Swedish 17-year-old midfielder, Lucas Bergvall. The Djurgardens IF wonderkid also has offers on the table from Barceloma, Inter Milan and Eintracht Frankfurt. (Expressen)