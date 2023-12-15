Liverpool stunned, with Newcastle ‘serious’ about signing prime Klopp target for ‘achievable’ price

Liverpool may find it tough to sign Piero Hincapie from Bayer Leverkusen next year, as Newcastle United hold strong interest in the star too, according to reports.

Hincapie is a 21-year-old defender who mainly operates as a centre-half but can also play at left-back if needed. He is an Ecuador international who spent time at Independiente before moving to Argentina and then to Leverkusen in August 2021.

Hincapie possesses an attractive profile, as he is a left-footed centre-back who is quick and aggressive in his defensive style. At exactly 6ft, he is not the biggest of defenders, but he still has the height needed to compete with top centre-forwards in aerial duels.

Hincapie has played 15 times in the Leverkusen team which is thriving under former Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder Xabi Alonso this season. The 30-cap Ecuador star is not always a starter in the Bundesliga, but he has played an important role in the side dominating their Europa League group. They easily finished top of Group H, winning all six games and scoring 19 goals in the process.

Hincapie might not get as much adulation as his attacking team-mates, such as Florian Wirtz and Victor Boniface, but the fact Leverkusen only conceded three goals in their Europa League group campaign shows he is part of a solid backline.

Scouts from England are starting to sit up and take notice of Hincapie. In the summer, he was linked with moves to either Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur or West Ham United. A transfer failed to actually reach completion, but Hincapie’s top performances have seen speculation ramp up once again.

On Thursday, it emerged that Liverpool are ‘closely following’ him ahead of making a potential bid. But an update has now set up a potential transfer battle with Newcastle.

As per German outlets D Sports and Bild (via Sport Witness), there is a good chance Hincapie will end up at St James’ Park in 2024.

Newcastle ‘serious’ about landing Liverpool target

D Sports reporter Christian Martin reveals that Newcastle have long-term interest in the Bundesliga star and are ‘serious’ about signing him.

Bild confirm that suggestion, labelling Newcastle one of the ‘most interested parties’ when it comes to the chase for Hincapie’s signature.

It is also revealed that the player has a €70million (£60m) release clause in his Leverkusen contract, which runs until June 2027.

Martin describes this as ‘achievable’ and worth it for Newcastle, given how Hincapie has been performing in the last year for Leverkusen.

However, it is clear that a move is far more likely to happen next summer than in January. Newcastle are operating with a limited budget as they are very close to the Financial Fair Play limit.

They have been forced to mainly consider loan signings for the winter window, which rules out a big-money splash on Hincapie.

At the end of the season, though, the Magpies should have more money to play with. They will also be able to sell some unwanted players in order to help drum up some funds for a Leverkusen raid.

Liverpool, in contrast, do have the finances to sign Hincapie in January. But TEAMtalk revealed on Thursday that Jurgen Klopp is largely happy with his squad and will therefore not demand any big arrivals next month, with his focus instead being on the summer.

It is likely the Reds will begin negotiations to try and land Hincapie next summer, but they will have to act fast as Newcastle are serious contenders to capture him first.

