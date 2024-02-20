Liverpool in stunning move for ‘new Kylian Mbappe’, with Man Utd and Chelsea to miss out

Liverpool have identified Brazil sensation Luis Guilherme – labelled the ‘new Kylian Mbappe’ – as a prime summer target and will push to beat Manchester United and Chelsea to his signing, according to a report.

Liverpool have been linked with the real Mbappe in recent months after it emerged he would not be extending his contract with Paris Saint-Germain. Mbappe’s camp have even contacted Liverpool about a possible switch to Anfield, but the Reds rejected the approach as they would struggle to meet his wage demands.

With the France captain now set to join Real Madrid on a five-year contract, Liverpool are instead eyeing Guilherme, a player who could follow in Mbappe’s footsteps.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool have made 18-year-old Guilherme a ‘top’ summer objective and will launch a major bid for him at the end of the season.

Liverpool briefly considered making a January approach for the left-footed attacker but decided against this as they feel Palmeiras will be more likely to sell in the summer.

Guilherme, who mainly operates as a central attacking midfielder but can also play as a right winger, has been valued at somewhere between £30-47m. Clearly, Liverpool will push to sign him towards the lower end of those two valuations.

Man Utd first became interested in a swoop for Guilherme in October, while Chelsea then barged the Red Devils aside to put themselves in pole position for a deal.

But those two clubs now look set to miss out to Liverpool, who are eager to develop the Brazil U20 international and eventually turn him into a world-class star.

Liverpool want to sign Mbappe-type star

The report claims that Guilherme has been affectionately dubbed the ‘new Mbappe’, which is mainly down to his electric speed and brilliant dribbling ability.

Guilherme has been clocked at speeds upwards of 36km/h in his native Brazil, similar to the speed of Mbappe.

Should Liverpool manage to win the race for Guilherme, then he would be the latest exciting young talent on their books.

Jurgen Klopp has benefitted from using the likes of Harvey Elliott, Jarell Quansah and Stefan Bajcetic in recent seasons, while Conor Bradley is currently enjoying a fantastic breakout campaign. Liverpool also have 18-year-old Scottish right winger Ben Doak, who has only made 10 first-team appearances for the club so far but looks set for a bright future.

